AI-enabled testing tools market: Key Players, Technologies, and Market Insights 2024-2033

AI-enabled testing tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s AI-enabled testing tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The AI-enabled testing tools market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-enabled testing tools are software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence technologies to automate and optimize the testing of software applications. These tools help improve efficiency, accuracy, and coverage of testing, leading to faster delivery of high-quality software products by utilizing advanced algorithms and data analytics to identify defects, enhance test coverage, and accelerate the software testing process.

Market Size and Growth

The AI-enabled testing tools market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.35 billion in 2023 to $0.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing complexity of software applications and systems, strong focus on quality assurance and testing efficiency, widespread adoption of agile and DevOps practices, increasing awareness about the benefits of AI-enabled testing tools, availability of large volumes of data for testing purposes.

The AI-enabled testing tools market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on shift-left testing, rising adoption of cloud-based testing solutions, rise in cybersecurity threats, expansion of IoT and edge computing technologies.

Explore the global AI-enabled testing tools market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15104&type=smp

Driver: Digital Transformation

The rapid growth of digital transformation is expected to propel the AI-enabled testing tools market going forward. Digital transformation refers to integrating digital technologies into all business operations, fundamentally changing how organizations operate and deliver customer value. The surge in digital transformation can be attributed to changing consumer behaviors, the need for increased efficiency and agility, and the demand for improved customer experiences. Digital transformation creates increased demand for AI-enabled testing tools by necessitating faster and more accurate testing processes to ensure the seamless integration of digital technologies into business operations.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players operating in the AI-enabled testing tools market include Amazon Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc., and others. These companies focus on developing advanced technological solutions such as AI-powered test automation, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate and streamline quality assurance processes.

AI-enabled testing tools Market Segments

The AI enabled testing tools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Type: Machine Learning And Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision And Image Processing

3) By Application: Test Automation, Infrastructure Optimization, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Healthcare, IT And Telecommunication, Energy And Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance(BFSI), Government, Other End Use Industries

Regional Insights

North America was the largest region in the AI-enabled testing tools market in 2023. The regions covered in the AI-enabled testing tools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global AI-enabled testing tools market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-enabled-testing-tools-global-market-report

AI Enabled Testing Tools Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI Enabled Testing Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI enabled testing tools market size, AI enabled testing tools market drivers and trends, AI enabled testing tools market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI enabled testing tools market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AI Processing Control Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-processing-control-global-market-report

AI Toolkit Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-toolkit-global-market-report

AI Voice Cloning Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-voice-cloning-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model