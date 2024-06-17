Rome Bar Association launches new Italian exchange for solicitors and firms in England and Wales
We have a Memorandum of Understanding with the RBA aimed at — among other things — at exchanging information on professional activities and facilitating opportunities for international collaboration and cooperation.
The programme is open to our members who would like:
- to host an Italian lawyer in their firm;
- to gain professional experience within an Italian law firm, to build strong professional connections, deepen their understanding of the civil law system and the way the profession is practiced in Italy
The International Law Firms Exchange represents an opportunity to exchange experiences, as well as to create a lasting international network of professional contacts among colleagues.
Application requirementsTo participate in the programme, you must be no more than 47 years old.
The start dates of the exchange period are flexible, as they depend on the timings of applications and issuance of visas.
Participants will be mainly assessed based on the subjects indicated by the professionals in their application and may, if necessary, be supplemented by additional documentation and an oral interview.
How much does it cost?The exchange is free of charge. Participants will bear their own travel and accommodation expenses, as well as, if applicable, visa costs.
It is at the discretion of the hosting law firms to reimburse expenses.
How to applyYou can only apply through the following links:
Applications shuold be supplemented with the following additional documents:
- curriculum vitae
- cover letter
- certificate of good standing issued by the Solicitors Regulation Authority at least three months before the application date