Busbar Trunking Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Busbar Trunking Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global busbar trunking systems market has witnessed significant growth, with the market size projected to increase from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increased demand for stable and reliable power distribution, expanded electrification in developing countries, benefits over conventional wiring systems, growth in renewable energy projects, and rapid urbanization and construction activities.
Driving Factors
The market's expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for a stable and reliable power distribution system, expanded electrification in developing countries, benefits over conventional wiring systems, growth in renewable energy projects, and rapid urbanization and construction activities.
Explore the global busbar trunking systems market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15138&type=smp
Market Trends
In the forecast period, the market is expected to witness several key trends, including increased adoption of smart busbar trunking, integration with building management systems, modular and scalable designs, and digitization of installation and maintenance processes, which will further propel market growth.
Impact of Rapid Construction Activities
Rapid construction activities worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the busbar trunking systems market. The construction sector plays a vital role in building physical structures such as houses, factories, roads, and bridges. Factors such as demographic trends, economic factors, technological advancements, policy initiatives, and environmental considerations contribute to the rise in construction activities globally. Busbar trunking systems streamline electrical power distribution in buildings and construction sites, reducing the need for numerous cables, conduits, and distribution boards, thus lowering labor and material expenses.
Key Players and Market Development
Major companies operating in the busbar trunking systems market are focusing on developing epoxy-insulated power busway systems to provide better electrical solutions. For example, Davis, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of advanced power distribution systems, launched a new version of a maintenance-free epoxy-insulated power busway system to meet the latest power distribution requirements, providing better performance, efficiency, and reliability.
Segments
The busbar trunking systems market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Material: Aluminum, Copper
2) By Power Rating: Lighting, Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage
3) By End-User: Transportation, Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/busbar-trunking-systems-global-market-report
Busbar Trunking Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Busbar Trunking Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on busbar trunking systems market size, busbar trunking systems market drivers and trends, busbar trunking systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.
