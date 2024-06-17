Shining Bright: The Evolution and Future of White Inorganic Pigments Market Report 2024-2033

White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The white inorganic pigments Market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for white inorganic pigments has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.29 billion in 2023 to $22.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing demand across diverse industries such as construction, paints and coatings, automotive, plastics, and urbanization trends worldwide.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The white inorganic pigments market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This expansion is fueled by architectural renovations, stringent environmental regulations promoting sustainable practices, a booming packaging industry, and rising manufacturing activities in consumer goods.

Explore the global white inorganic pigments market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8281&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the white inorganic pigments market include The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings PLC, BASF SE, and others. These firms are focusing on innovation to introduce high-performance products like EverWhite Pigment, which offers superior opacity, brightness, and durability across various applications.

In a notable development, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. launched EverWhite Pigment, a silica-based mineral designed to replace or complement traditional white pigments such as titanium dioxide (TiO2). This innovation underscores the industry's shift towards more sustainable and versatile pigment solutions.

Segments of the Market

• Product Type: Aluminum Silicate, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate, Silica, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Other Products

• Application: Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Cosmetics, Paper, Inks, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the white inorganic pigments market in 2023, driven by robust demand in the construction and automotive sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2028, supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing infrastructure development.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global white inorganic pigments market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/white-inorganic-pigments-global-market-report

White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on white inorganic pigments market size, white inorganic pigments market drivers and trends, white inorganic pigments market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The white inorganic pigments market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

