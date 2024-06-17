Pet Grooming Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2024-2032

The pet grooming market is expected to reach US$ 22.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.

Report Highlights:

How Big is the Pet Grooming Market?

The global pet grooming market size reached US$ 14.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Grooming Industry:

Promotional Activities and Marketing Campaigns:

Promotional activities and marketing campaigns by leading pet grooming brands play a significant role in driving the market growth. These companies leverage various marketing strategies to increase brand visibility and consumer engagement. Techniques such as influencer partnerships, where popular pet influencers showcase grooming products, help create buzz and credibility among pet owners. Additionally, companies invest in social media advertising, utilizing platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to reach a broader audience. They create engaging content, such as grooming tutorials, pet care tips, and before-and-after grooming transformations, which not only educate but also attract potential customers. Moreover, collaborations with veterinary clinics and pet stores for in-store promotions and product placements further enhance brand presence.

Influence of Social Media:

The influence of social media on the pet grooming market cannot be overstated. Social media platforms have become powerful tools for sharing and spreading grooming trends, styles, and techniques. Pet owners frequently post pictures and videos of their groomed pets, showcasing various grooming styles, which inspire others to invest in similar grooming services and products. Grooming professionals and brands use these platforms to display their work, share grooming tips, and highlight the benefits of regular pet grooming, thereby educating and attracting a wider audience. The virality of pet content, including adorable grooming transformations and innovative grooming tools, creates a buzz that can lead to spikes in product sales and grooming service bookings. Influencers and celebrities with pets further amplify this trend by endorsing grooming products and services, making them desirable to their followers.

Proliferation of Pet Grooming Salons and Mobile Grooming Services:

The proliferation of pet grooming salons and mobile grooming services is a major driver of the pet grooming market. The increasing number of brick-and-mortar grooming salons offers pet owners a wide range of professional grooming options, from basic grooming packages to specialized treatments like spa baths, nail trimming, and hair styling. These salons often provide a one-stop solution for pet care, combining grooming with other services such as pet boarding and daycare, thereby increasing their appeal. Mobile grooming services, which bring grooming directly to the pet owner's doorstep, have gained substantial popularity due to their convenience and the reduced stress for pets who may be anxious about traveling.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Pet Grooming Industry?

The global pet grooming market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing pet ownership rates worldwide, particularly in urban areas where pets are often seen as members of the family, leading to a growing demand for grooming services to maintain their health and appearance. Additionally, rising disposable incomes in emerging economies have fueled the propensity to spend on pet care, including grooming services, as owners seek to provide the best possible care for their furry companions. Moreover, the growing awareness of pet health and hygiene among owners, coupled with the desire to prevent illnesses and maintain overall well-being, has contributed to the expansion of the pet grooming industry. Technological advancements in grooming tools and products have also played a significant role, offering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in grooming practices, thereby attracting more pet owners to avail of professional grooming services.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Pet Grooming Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Ancol Pet Products Limited

• Beaphar

• Ferplast S.p.A.

• Groomer’s Choice

• Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd.

• Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

• Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

• Rosewood Pet Products

• Ryan’s Pet Supplies

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation (Unicharm Corporation)

• Wahl Clipper Corporation.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, pet type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Shampoo and Conditioner

• Shear and Trimming Tools

• Comb and Brush

• Others

Shampoo and conditioner constitute the largest segment by product type due to the essential nature of these products in maintaining pets' hygiene and appearance.

Based on Pet Type:

• Dog

• Cat

• Horse

• Fish

• Birds

• Others

Dogs represent the largest segment by pet type in the pet grooming market, reflecting their widespread ownership and the demand for grooming services tailored to their specific needs.

Analyzed by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment by distribution channel in the pet grooming market, benefiting from their wide reach, accessibility, and ability to offer a diverse range of grooming products to pet owners.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

North America emerges as the largest market in the pet grooming industry by region, attributed to factors such as high pet ownership rates, strong consumer spending on pet care products and services, and the presence of well-established grooming service providers catering to diverse pet needs.

