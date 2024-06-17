Global Automated Weather Station Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automated Weather Station Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Weather Station Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated weather station market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $557.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An automated weather station (AWS) refers to a system designed to automatically measure and record various weather-related parameters such as temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind speed, wind direction, and precipitation. It consists of a weather-proof enclosure containing a data logger, rechargeable battery, telemetry, and meteorological sensors with an attached solar panel or wind turbine.

Market Size and Growth

The automated weather station market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $364.46 billion in 2023 to $395.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental monitoring requirements, cost reduction, regulatory compliance, and data accessibility and integration. The automated weather station market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $557.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT integration, the need for remote monitoring and management, the rising focus on AI and machine learning, and energy sector applications. Major trends in the forecast period include modular and scalable solutions, integration with smart cities, enhanced data visualization and analytics, and climate resilience solutions.

Explore the global automated weather station market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15129&type=smp

Driver: Growing Demand for Precision Agriculture

The growing demand for precision agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the automated weather station market. Precision agriculture is a farming management strategy that involves observing, measuring, and responding to temporal and spatial variability to improve agricultural practices. There is a growing demand for precision agriculture to optimize resource use such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. Automated weather stations play a crucial role in precision agriculture by providing real-time meteorological data that aids in decision-making and optimizing agricultural practices.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the automated weather station market are Elta Technology Co. Ltd.; Vaisala Corporation; Columbia Weather Systems Inc.; Lufft USA Inc.; Campbell Scientific Inc.; Netatmo; METER Group Inc. USA; MeteoGroup; La Crosse Technology Ltd.; Decagon Devices Inc.; Ambient Weather; Davis Instruments Corporation; AcuRitecom; Pessl Instruments GmbH; WeatherFlow Inc.; R M Young Company; Kipp & Zonen BV; Cimel Electronique; Delta-T Devices Ltd.; Hukseflux; Aeron Systems Private Limited; EOSense Inc.; Kaizen Imperial; RainWise Inc.; Komoline Aerospace Limited; Gill Instruments Limited.

Major companies operating in the automated weather station market are developing innovative technologies leveraging advanced functionalities such as the integration of analog and digital sensors, to serve customers with advanced features and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segments and Geographical Insights

The automated weather station market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Software, Hardware

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Verticals: Agriculture, Aviation, Transportation and Logistics, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Military, Meteorology, Weather Service Providers, Other Verticals

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automated weather station market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region is the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated weather station market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global automated weather station market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-weather-station-global-market-report

Automated Weather Station Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Weather Station Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated weather station market size, automated weather station market drivers and trends, automated weather station market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automated weather station market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

