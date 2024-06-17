Bot Mitigation Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $1.75 Billion by 2028

Bot Mitigation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bot mitigation market, which focuses on strategies to identify, prevent, and mitigate the impact of malicious bots, has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $0.58 billion in 2023 to $0.72 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. Despite challenges such as automated attacks and web application vulnerabilities, the market is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2028, driven by increasing bot sophistication and the expansion of cloud-based attacks.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the bot mitigation market, such as Cisco Systems Inc. and Palo Alto Networks Inc., are focusing on product innovation to enhance security and durability. Additionally, trends such as enhanced bot detection techniques and the rise of AI-powered bot attacks are shaping the market's landscape.

In a strategic move, Broadcom Inc. acquired Symantec Corporation's enterprise security business in 2019, expanding its portfolio to include advanced bot defense platforms. These platforms are designed to protect websites and web applications from malicious traffic and misuse by bots, offering evolving protection and attack insights.

Segments

The bot mitigation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Standalone, Services

2) By Security Type: Web, Mobile, Application Programming Interface

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Enterprise Size: Large, Small And Medium

5) By End User: Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecommunication, Media And Entertainment, Defense And Security, Travel And Tourism, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Automotive And Aviation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the bot mitigation market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position, with Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. These regions offer detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bot-mitigation-global-market-report

Bot Mitigation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bot Mitigation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bot mitigation market size, bot mitigation market drivers and trends, bot mitigation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bot mitigation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

