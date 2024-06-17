Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market size is expected to see rapid growth to $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery refers to the integration of artificial intelligence technologies in the final stage of the delivery process, focusing on the efficient transportation of goods from distribution centers to the end customers' doorsteps. It involves utilizing AI algorithms for route optimization, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking to streamline delivery operations.

Market Size and Growth

The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing e-commerce demand, growing urbanization, rising customer expectations, growing advancements in AI technologies, and increasing data analytics capabilities.

The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased integration of robotics, rapid growth of e-commerce, expansion of IoT networks, growing competitive pressure, and rising regulatory changes.

Explore the global artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15126&type=smp

Driver: Increasing E-commerce Activities

The increasing E-commerce activities are expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence-enabled last-mile delivery market going forward. E-commerce activities are online transactions such as buying, selling, and exchanging products and services via the Internet. The growth of e-commerce retail is attributed to several factors such as advancements in internet infrastructure, accessibility offered by online shopping, changing consumer preferences, and increasing adoption of digital platforms. AI-enabled last-mile delivery increases the efficiency, dependability, and cost-effectiveness of e-commerce activities, resulting in higher consumer happiness and growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market are NVIDIA Corporation; DoorDash Inc.; WorkWave LLC; Locus Robotics Corporation; FarEye Technologies Inc.; Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd.; Magaya Corporation; Circuit Logistics Inc.; Shipwell Inc.; LogiNext Solutions Private Limited; Freightos Limited; Wise Systems Inc.; Route4Me Inc.; GetSwift Limited; Onfleet Inc.; Transmetrics AD; ClearMetal Inc.; Boxbot Inc.; Refraction AI Inc.; Robby Technologies Inc.; Rapidus Inc.; OptimoRoute Inc.; Routific Inc.; Detrack Systems Pte. Ltd.; PickPack LLC.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market are developing supply chain AI assistants to advance the inflow and outflow of goods. Supply chain AI assistant optimizes logistics and improves decision-making through intelligent automation. For instance, in February 2024, One Network Enterprises, a US-based supply chain management company, launched NEO Assistant, a creative supply chain artificial intelligence helper created by One Network Enterprises. It enables better decision-making through real-time actionability, adaptive flows, smart prescriptions, and interactive visualizations.

Segments and Geographical Insights

The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market covered in this report is segmented by type into hardware, software, services, predictive analysis, and other types; by business model into on-demand delivery and other business models; and by end-user industry into e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, travel and tourism, food and beverage, and other end-user industries.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-enabled-last-mile-delivery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market size, artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations (AIOps) For Telecom Operations Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-for-information-technology-operations-aiops-for-telecom-operations-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-edge-computing-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Financial Innovations!