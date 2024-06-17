Natural Refrigerants Market to Reach USD 2.68 Bn by 2031 Driven by Increasing environmental concerns
"Natural Refrigerants Market Soars as Eco-Friendly Alternatives Gain Traction Amid Global Push for Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Natural Refrigerants Market size at USD 1.62 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2031.
The global natural refrigerants market is witnessing significant growth driven by several factors. Key among these is the escalating environmental concerns and regulations surrounding synthetic refrigerants, notorious for ozone depletion and contributing to global warming. Natural alternatives like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons offer more sustainable and eco-friendly options. Moreover, the market is propelled by the rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions across various sectors such as food and beverage, HVAC, and automotive. Technological advancements and the emergence of new refrigeration systems utilizing natural refrigerants further bolster market expansion.
However, challenges persist, including high initial costs and the necessity for specialized equipment and safety protocols. Despite these hurdles, the global natural refrigerants market is poised to sustain its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
Puyang Zongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd, Sinochem, A-Gas International, Airgas Inc, Linde Group, Shangdong Yueon Chemical Co Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, GEA Group AG, Cooltech Applications, Carel Industries S.P.A., Danfoss A/S, and other key players are mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
In 2023, the carbon dioxide segment dominated the global natural refrigerant market, capturing over three-fifths of the revenue share, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Its non-toxic nature enhances safety for operators and consumers, making it suitable for various applications, particularly in commercial and industrial refrigeration, including supermarket use.
However, the ammonia segment is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to ammonia's excellent thermodynamic properties, offering efficient heat transfer and energy efficiency in cooling systems. Its reputation for high energy efficiency further contributes to reduced energy consumption in refrigeration applications.
By Type
• Ammonia
• Carbon dioxide
• Hydrocarbons
By Application
• Industrial
• Domestic
• Commercial
Competitive Insights
The global Natural Refrigerants market comprises both established firms and emerging players. These entities are prioritizing research and development endeavors to improve the efficiency and efficacy of Natural Refrigerants. Furthermore, strategic alliances, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are common tactics employed by companies to broaden their market footprint. The competitive landscape is also shaped by factors like technological advancements, governmental regulations, and the capacity to deliver cost-effective and sustainable solutions.
Recent Developments
March 2023: Danfoss acquires BOCK GmbH, a major compressor manufacturer specializing in natural refrigerants, accelerating the global transition to eco-friendly options.
February 2023: Linde invests $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI's Beaumont blue ammonia plant, strengthening its position in clean fuels production.
October 2022: A-Gas International Ltd. joins COPA to promote sustainable refrigerants and efficient refrigerant lifecycle management, driving global adoption of eco-friendly solutions.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Natural Refrigerants Market
The Russia–Ukraine conflict has the potential to impact the natural refrigerants market in several ways. Firstly, as both Russia and Ukraine are major producers and suppliers of refrigerants like ammonia (NH3), any disruptions in their production or transportation routes due to the conflict could result in supply shortages or price increases. Moreover, if the conflict escalates and leads to trade restrictions or sanctions, it may alter the trade dynamics of natural refrigerants, prompting shifts in sourcing and trading patterns that could affect availability and costs in certain regions. Additionally, the conflict may prompt countries to prioritize energy security and reduce reliance on external sources for critical resources like refrigerants. This could lead to increased exploration and development of domestic sources or a greater emphasis on energy-efficient technologies.
Furthermore, geopolitical tensions can influence regulatory decisions, with governments potentially reviewing environmental policies related to refrigerant use and adjusting them to support domestic industries or climate goals.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, Europe emerged as the leading force in the Global Natural Refrigerants Market, boasting the largest market share by value. Stringent environmental regulations in the region have fueled the shift away from hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) refrigerants, driving demand for natural alternatives. Europe's commitment to sustainability positions it as the market's fastest-growing region, with rapid adoption of natural refrigerants among end users. Additionally, Europe's stronger economic standing compared to other regions bodes well for the refrigerants market, with natural options offering superior energy efficiency, lower leakage rates, and reduced costs compared to fluorocarbons, thus driving market growth.
Key Takeaways:
• The global natural refrigerants market is poised for significant growth fueled by increased awareness regarding environment-friendly refrigerants.
• Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning
• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to sustain its leadership, driven by the implementation of regulations aimed at curbing the use of synthetic refrigerants, given their adverse environmental effects.
