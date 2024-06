Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Demand, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2024-2032

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market

The global finished vehicles logistics market size reached US$ 143.62 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ (๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (๐‘๐š๐ข๐ฅ, ๐‘๐จ๐š๐, ๐€๐ข๐ซ, ๐’๐ž๐š), ๐–๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž-๐š๐๐๐ž๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ), ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž, ๐‡๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž, ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž), ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐Ž๐„๐Œ๐’ (๐Ž๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐€๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ", The global finished vehicles logistics market size reached US$ 143.62 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 213 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Finished Vehicles Logistics Industry:

โ— ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

With increasing globalization, many automotive manufacturers are focusing on exporting their vehicles to untapped markets, creating a need for robust logistics networks. Trade agreements, such as free trade agreements (FTAs) and regional trade agreements (RTAs), are facilitating the smooth flow of vehicles across borders, reducing tariffs, and fostering cross-border trade. This is leading to a higher demand for logistics services to handle the complex processes involved in exporting vehicles, including user clearance, documentation, and transportation. Additionally, the rise in e-commerce and online vehicle sales is driving the need for efficient logistics solutions to ensure timely and safe delivery of vehicles to buyers.

โ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Individuals are seeking personalized and unique features in their vehicles, which is encouraging manufacturers to offer customized options to meet these preferences. This trend requires a more sophisticated logistics network to manage the transportation of customized vehicles, which often involve different components and specifications compared to standard models. The logistics process must be flexible and efficient to handle various custom orders, ensuring timely delivery without compromising quality. Additionally, the increase in customization options is leading to more decentralized production facilities closer to key markets, complicating the logistics landscape. Companies are investing in advanced logistics solutions and tailored transportation services to accommodate the diverse needs of customized vehicle deliveries.

โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

The adoption of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, is revolutionizing the logistics industry by enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, and traceability. IoT-enabled devices and sensors provide real-time tracking and monitoring of vehicles during transit, ensuring their safety and condition. AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms optimize route planning, reducing transportation costs and delivery times. Blockchain technology enhances supply chain transparency by providing a secure and immutable record of transactions, minimizing the risk of fraud, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Furthermore, the development of autonomous vehicles and drones for logistics purposes is enabling faster and more efficient delivery of finished vehicles.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— Cummins Inc. (Stamford-Avk)

โ— Mecc Alte SpA

โ— Leroy-Somer, Inc.

โ— Valeo Service SAS

โ— DENSO Europe BV

โ— Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ:

โ— Transport (Rail, Road, Air, Sea)

โ— Warehouse

โ— Value-added Services

Transport (rail, road, air, and sea) represents the largest segment as it enhances customer satisfaction by ensuring timely and reliable delivery of vehicles.

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Passenger Vehicle

โ— Commercial Vehicle

โ— Hybrid Electric Vehicle

โ— Battery Electric Vehicle

Commercial vehicle accounts for the majority of the market share owing to its enhanced operational efficiency and productivity, cost effectiveness and scalability, and versatility.

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โ— OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

โ— Aftermarket

โ— OEMs (Original equipment manufacturers) hold the biggest market share due to their access to advanced technology and innovation.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ— North America (United States, Canada)

โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ— Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the finished vehicles logistics market is attributed to the increasing initiatives to provide a sustainable and efficient alternative for transporting cargo.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Companies are leveraging big data and analytics to optimize their logistics operations, enhance decision-making, and predict potential disruptions in the supply chain. This trend involves the use of sophisticated algorithms and ML models to analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, including vehicle sensors, transportation management systems, and market trends. By harnessing these insights, logistics providers can forecast demand more accurately, plan routes more efficiently, and anticipate maintenance needs, thereby reducing downtime and improving overall operational efficiency. Additionally, predictive analytics can help identify bottlenecks and potential risks in the supply chain, allowing for proactive measures to mitigate delays and ensure timely deliveries.

