SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 17, 2024.

OKX Announces Partnership with CertiK for Fast Pass Program

OKX today announced an exciting partnership with CertiK , a leading blockchain security firm, to launch the Fast Pass Program. This program aims to bring enhanced security and quality to the projects that OKX Wallet users invest in.

Through this partnership, CertiK will share a curated list of premium projects that have undergone their rigorous auditing process. OKX Wallet will then provide enhanced support and resources to these top-rated projects, empowering those audited by CertiK.

Users can expect regular updates featuring new high-quality projects, as well as joint announcements from OKX Wallet, CertiK, and the selected project teams. OKX Wallet will rate projects based on CertiK’s findings and provide support accordingly.

The Fast Pass Program is set to revolutionize the way users invest in blockchain projects, offering a new level of security and confidence. By combining CertiK’s expertise in blockchain auditing with OKX Wallet’s user-friendly platform, this partnership is poised to create a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem for all.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

