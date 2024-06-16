Six new COST Innovators Grants approved

On 12 June 2024, COST’s governing board, the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) approved funding for six new COST Innovators Grants (CIGs).

What is a COST Innovators Grant?

The COST Innovators Grant, as defined in the COST Strategic Plan, aims to enhance the pace and success of breakthrough innovations, build bridges between the scientific research performed in COST Actions and marketable applications and/or societal solutions, and explore innovation potential.

Launched in 2019 as a pilot scheme, CIGs are now a fully established feature for COST under Horizon Europe. Eligible COST Actions that are reaching the end of their initial 4-year funding period are invited to apply for CIG funding by the COST Association. CIGs have a duration of 12 months and grantees benefit from the same networking activities available to COST Actions.

Six new COST Innovators Grants:

HERITEX-HUB Building a Heritage-Based Knowledge Hub to Empower the Green Transition in Textiles and Fashion (IG19131) MET-C: Microbial Electrochemical Technology Commercialisation (IG19123) FYI-R: Future Youth Information for Rural Areas (IG18213) NanoCatML: Machine learning from computational materials science data for modelling nanocrystal catalysts (IG18234) RESCUE: European certification of interventions in support of second victims (IG19113) SensAIfood: Artificial intelligence methods for spectral data processing to solve food fraud and authenticity issues (IG19145)

The success rate for applications in this call was 15.4%.

The new CIGs will be starting their activities from 01/11/2024. More information on the individual CIGs and their dedicated pages on the COST website will be coming soon.

