New Book Empowers Individuals to Combat Misinformation Epidemic
Kickstarter Campaign to Support Dissemination
If we don’t act soon – to both reverse misinformation and prevent it from spreading in the future – we will be unprepared for future microbial and civil disruption outbreaks.”WORCESTER, MA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing crisis of misinformation that threatens public health, civic engagement, and the ability to address global challenges, physician and health policy expert Dr. Michael Miller today announced the upcoming release of his book, "Reversing Misinformation: How to Help Your Family, Friends, Community, and World," and launched a Kickstarter campaign to support its dissemination.
“Misinformation has become a pervasive force in our society, impacting everything from vaccine uptake to elections and climate change," said Dr. Miller. "It's estimated that before COVID, only 1-3% of people were opposed to vaccinations, but that number has now risen to around 15%, with the demographics of those resistant to vaccination also shifting significantly. To counter this alarming trend, my book equips individuals with the tools and knowledge to engage in meaningful conversations with friends, families and co-workers who may have fallen victim to false narratives."
With over three decades of experience in health policy and communications, Dr. Miller focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including serving as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the non-profit Why We Vax. He has participated in the four most recent World Vaccine Congresses, sharing his expertise on the wider societal implications of misinformation beyond health care. (Video highlights of his presentation at the 2024 World Vaccine Congress are included in the Kickstarter page.)
"Reversing Misinformation" will delve into the root causes of misinformation, its impact across various domains – from public health and elections to climate change – and offer practical approaches for individuals to build bridges of understanding and counter falsehoods within their personal networks. The book emphasizes the importance of leveraging trust and dialogue in environments where people feel most comfortable and open to reconsidering their views.
The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise awareness about the book and its mission, as well as to provide resources for community-based initiatives to combat misinformation. As Dr. Miller has noted, “If we don’t act soon – to both reverse misinformation and prevent it from spreading in the future – we will be unprepared for future microbial and civil disruption outbreaks.”
Dr. Miller is available for media interviews to discuss the book, the Kickstarter campaign, and the urgent need to address the misinformation crisis. The Kickstarter campaign may be accessed at the Kickstarter page. (Full Kickstarter link url is: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/reversing-misinfo-24/reversing-misinformation )
About the Author
Dr. Michael Miller is a physician, health policy expert, and author with over 30 years of experience in health care advocacy and communications. He is a frequent speaker about vaccine confidence and misinformation.
