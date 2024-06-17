2nd Annual Business Summit Hosted by East Brooklyn Business Improvement District
EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Brooklyn Business Improvement District (EBBID) successfully hosted its 2nd Annual Economic Development Summit (EDS). The EDS, provided a platform for over 90 local business owners and entrepreneurs to address pressing community issues and find actionable solutions. The event started with a networking breakfast generously hosted by Bonello Productions, where attendees connected and shared experiences.
The summit brought together key speakers and representatives from prominent organizations, including Deshaun Mars from JP Morgan Chase and Noah Schumer from the NYC Industrial Development Agency. Updates were provided by representatives from the NYC Department of Buildings, Con Edison, and One Brooklyn Health, who highlighted various services and initiatives available to support local businesses.
The event was a solution-oriented forum addressing the challenges faced by business owners and residents in the community. Discussions were opened by a local business owner who highlighted issues related to crime, illegal dumping, and mental health concerns. Representatives from Brooklyn DA, NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, and the 73rd and 75th Precinct were present to address crime-related issues and emphasized the importance of calling 911 in emergencies.
Councilmember Sandy Nurse, representing the EBBID, assured attendees of her continued efforts to collaborate with government agencies to address these challenges. She reiterated the necessity of reporting crimes to ensure swift action.
The East Brooklyn BID, home to businesses over 100 years old, many of which are small, family-owned establishments, faces tough competition from China, abroad, and larger businesses in New York City, New Jersey, and elsewhere. The importance of maintaining an appealing environment to attract customers was a central theme. William Wilkins, the Executive Director of the BID, encouraged attendees to participate in the monthly Task Force meeting held on the last Tuesday of each month to address these issues collaboratively.
One notable solution proposed during the summit was presented by Ms. Alice Lowman, Chairperson of Community Board #5. She announced that the community board and the BID will host a community cleanup project in August. Ms. Lowman stated, "Let’s make individuals loitering and creating encampments feel uncomfortable by cleaning up, just as they make the merchants feel uncomfortable when they litter and commit crimes."
The East Brooklyn BID remains committed to supporting local businesses and fostering a safe, clean, vibrant community. Today's summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and the BID's dedication to addressing the needs of its members.
Sharon Leid
The summit brought together key speakers and representatives from prominent organizations, including Deshaun Mars from JP Morgan Chase and Noah Schumer from the NYC Industrial Development Agency. Updates were provided by representatives from the NYC Department of Buildings, Con Edison, and One Brooklyn Health, who highlighted various services and initiatives available to support local businesses.
The event was a solution-oriented forum addressing the challenges faced by business owners and residents in the community. Discussions were opened by a local business owner who highlighted issues related to crime, illegal dumping, and mental health concerns. Representatives from Brooklyn DA, NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, and the 73rd and 75th Precinct were present to address crime-related issues and emphasized the importance of calling 911 in emergencies.
Councilmember Sandy Nurse, representing the EBBID, assured attendees of her continued efforts to collaborate with government agencies to address these challenges. She reiterated the necessity of reporting crimes to ensure swift action.
The East Brooklyn BID, home to businesses over 100 years old, many of which are small, family-owned establishments, faces tough competition from China, abroad, and larger businesses in New York City, New Jersey, and elsewhere. The importance of maintaining an appealing environment to attract customers was a central theme. William Wilkins, the Executive Director of the BID, encouraged attendees to participate in the monthly Task Force meeting held on the last Tuesday of each month to address these issues collaboratively.
One notable solution proposed during the summit was presented by Ms. Alice Lowman, Chairperson of Community Board #5. She announced that the community board and the BID will host a community cleanup project in August. Ms. Lowman stated, "Let’s make individuals loitering and creating encampments feel uncomfortable by cleaning up, just as they make the merchants feel uncomfortable when they litter and commit crimes."
The East Brooklyn BID remains committed to supporting local businesses and fostering a safe, clean, vibrant community. Today's summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and the BID's dedication to addressing the needs of its members.
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+ +1 347-527-6463
email us here