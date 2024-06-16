Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,210 in the last 365 days.

Electricity One Launches New Plans to Meet Texan Needs, Featuring Competitive Rates in Dallas and Houston

Electricity One - The One You Want

Electricity One - The One You Want

Power in 1 to 2 hours

Electricity One - The One You Want...

Electricity One introduces innovative plans, including green energy and prepaid options, offering competitive rates in Dallas and Houston markets.

We are steadfast in our dedication to helping Texans reduce their electricity bills by offering plans that align with their usage, maximizing savings,”
— Jon Langley
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electricity One, a pioneer in the Texas electricity market, is delighted to introduce its newest array of electricity plans, crafted to address the diverse needs of Texans. As we enter the electricity signup season, the company unveils several innovative options, including eco-friendly green energy plans that incorporate wind and solar power, as well as flexible prepaid plans. These new offerings are meticulously designed for customers seeking competitive business electricity plans in the vibrant Dallas and Houston electricity markets.

A noteworthy trend in the energy sector is the recent decline in electricity rates across various regions, showcasing reductions of several cents per kWh from the previous year. This downward trend is significant, as even a slight reduction, such as 1 cent per kWh, can lead to substantial annual savings of up to $100 for households consuming approximately 2000 kWh per month.

Dedicated to empowering both residential and commercial consumers in Texas's deregulated energy market, Electricity One is committed to enabling informed decision-making in selecting the most suitable electricity provider. With a broad range of post-pay and prepaid electricity options, Electricity One strengthens its position as a leading online resource at ElectricityOne.com, aimed at optimizing electricity costs for all deregulated areas in Texas.

Jon Langley, CEO of Electricity One, emphasizes the company’s commitment to the financial well-being of Texans. "We are steadfast in our dedication to helping Texans reduce their electricity bills," Langley stated. "By analyzing past bills and consumption patterns, we enable our customers to select plans that best align with their usage, thereby maximizing savings."

The ElectricityOne.com platform offers intuitive tools for real-time tracking and a variety of payment methods, making the management of electricity expenses straightforward. By choosing their electricity providers through ElectricityOne.com, users can enjoy up to 30% savings on their monthly bills. The platform is devoted to assisting Texans in making informed choices regarding their electricity, providing a wide array of plans from numerous providers. Thanks to real-time monitoring tools, customers can be assured of receiving the best deals and maintaining complete control over their electricity spending.

In the world of Electric Choice in Texas, Electricity One is recognized as a reliable source for cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally sustainable electricity options. Opting for ElectricityOne.com gives access to an extensive selection of Power to Choose options, including electricity rates Dallas and electricity rates Houston, catering to all deregulated cities across Texas.

About Electricity One
Electricity One is a leading provider in the Texas deregulated electricity market, offering a wide range of electricity plans designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. With a focus on affordability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Electricity One aims to help Texans make informed choices and save on their electricity bills.

Jon Langley
Electricity One LLC
+1 844-567-2863
email us here

You just read:

Electricity One Launches New Plans to Meet Texan Needs, Featuring Competitive Rates in Dallas and Houston

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more