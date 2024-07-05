Elin Hilderbrand and Super Diamond Are Special Guests at 2024 Boston Pops on Nantucket
Conductor Keith Lockhart & Boston Pops on Tour will be joined at Jetties Beach on Nantucket August 10, by special guests Super Diamond and Elin Hilderbrand.
What stays in my mind is the incredible beauty of the setting. It’s great music in a sublime place.”NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets for the 2024 Boston Pops on Nantucket concert are on sale now! Nantucket Cottage Hospital and event co-chairs, Erin and Jamie Siminoff, are pleased to announce that conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on Tour will be joined at Jetties Beach on August 10, 2024, by special guest Super Diamond. Best-selling author and island resident Elin Hilderbrand will host the event.
— Keith Lockhart
Super Diamond, featuring Surreal Neil, exhilarates audiences with an uncanny tribute to beloved master singer/songwriter/performer, American pop icon Neil Diamond. Super Diamond has appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, CNN, VH1, Comedy Central and has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone, Spin and The New York Times. “We are honored to be the co-chairs of the 27th annual Pops on Nantucket. It is always a great event, and it is such an important cause. Super Diamond and the Pops are going to put on an amazing show,” said this year’s event co-chairs Erin and Jamie Siminoff.
The Boston Pops on Nantucket is the single largest, most complex, and most popular event of the Nantucket summer season, but this longstanding event comes from humble origins. Bringing world-class entertainment to Nantucket required a world-class effort. In 1997, a small group of volunteers sought an innovative and inclusive way to raise money for Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Led by the late Kathy Clauss, they imagined what seemed impossible: what if we could bring the world-famous Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra to Nantucket? Working with a few tireless advocates on the hospital’s Board of Trustees, including Margaretta Andrews and the late Charles Balas, Clauss’ idea of a concert on the beach began to take shape.
In August of 1997, the legendary John Williams hopped on the ferry to conduct the orchestra at Jetties Beach while thousands of islanders came together to raise more than $580,000, which Nantucket Cottage Hospital used to purchase cardiac equipment and deﬁbrillators. The event was so popular that the team immediately began to plan for the 1998 event.
The next year, Keith Lockhart came to Nantucket Island to conduct the orchestra: he continues to head the 100+ ensemble today. “What stays in my mind is the incredible beauty of the setting. It’s great music in a sublime place,” Lockhart told N Magazine of his favorite part of conducting on Nantucket.
Each year, this effort brings together Nantucketers of all ages to make the concert a reality. Volunteers, hospital staff, vendors, donors, and community partners join together with exuberance to celebrate the best of Nantucket – summer, beach, music, and raising money for a universal cause: healthcare. Today, the Boston Pops on Nantucket raises millions of dollars annually for Nantucket Cottage Hospital to support the hospital’s year-round commitment to the health of our island community.
Since 1997, the Boston Pops on Nantucket, presented by White Elephant Resorts and Jill and Stephen Karp, and sponsored by Fidelity Investments, has been the island’s most beloved summer event, bringing together thousands of community members for a night of unparalleled entertainment in support of Nantucket Cottage Hospital. The is Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s largest fundraiser, supporting and sustaining the hospital’s operations and its year-round commitment to the health and well-being of the island community.
General admission tickets are just $30 each adult and $10 per child at Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website: NantucketHospital.org/Pops. Limited reserved seating options may still be available by calling 508-825-8250. All ticket levels are non-refundable, and there is no rain date for this event. 100% of proceeds benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital, a nonprofit community hospital.
Super Diamond