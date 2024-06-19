The DCRO Institute and Cyversity Announce Their Partnership to Advance Diverse Technology Executives in Board Service
Our partnership with Cyversity brings together two nonprofits dedicated to advancing underrepresented groups on boards through education, distinctive credentialing, and networking.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute and Cyversity are pleased to announce their partnership to empower diverse leaders in the technology space to achieve and progress in executive-level positions and serve on boards of directors. The goal of this relationship is to differentiate senior-level members of Cyversity and those in the DCRO Institute community through earning DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
“Our partnership with Cyversity brings together two nonprofits dedicated to advancing underrepresented groups on boards through education, distinctive credentialing, and networking,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Cyversity’s mission is highly aligned with ours, and this partnership will benefit both organizations and their constituents across North America. We’re thrilled to add them to a growing list of partners with common missions.”
The DCRO Institute is a nonprofit global peer collaborative of board members and C-level executives that offers comprehensive credentialing programs for board members, director development tools, networking, and opportunities for sharing best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. DCRO Institute credential holders now serve on boards in nearly 60 countries on six continents.
“Cyversity is pleased to partner with DCRO Institute in an effort to prepare our senior and executive members for the potential next stages of their careers,” said MK Palmore, President of Cyversity. “Developing a business-oriented understanding of risk management is relevant at all stages, but is particularly relevant in today’s challenging environment where cyber risks are a component of board discussions,” he continued.
The DCRO Institute has active formal partnerships with multiple organizations around the world seeking to advance the role of underrepresented groups on boards. Our collaborations include guided study cohorts, provision of speakers for groups looking to develop a talented pool of diverse candidates for board service, and connecting talented and distinguished executives who have strong risk and business credentials, including cyber skills, with those looking to fill openings on their boards.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute is its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. Graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. The partnership with Cyversity will include a joint guided study cohort for executives and board members from underrepresented groups who are working in technology. The cohort will launch this coming September. Graduates of that program will earn the Certificate in Risk Governance®. David R. Koenig, QRD®, and Dr. Nida Davis, QRD®, a graduate of the DCRO Institute’s program and vice president for operations at Cyversity, will lead the cohort. Dr. Davis is also the director of security architecture for Microsoft.
"I highly endorse the program, over the years, it helped me form strong connections with experts in the risk field and improve my understanding of board expectations and areas of focus. The program expanded my critical thinking skills through multifaceted sessions that address current, complex, and impactful governance topics that approach risk management in a positive and confident manner,” said Dr. Davis. “With Cyversity’s focus on ensuring the consistency of board members’ representation of women, minorities, and veterans in the cybersecurity sector, taking advantage of this program helps us make strides in achieving this goal. This is more than a program. It is a rich and dynamic experience like no other!" she continued.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management, and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
To learn more about the programs of the DCRO Institute please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about the organization. Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Cyversity – Cyversity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women, underrepresented communities, and all veterans in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity tackles the ‘great cyber divide’ with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. Visit https://www.cyversity.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®