Chief Risk Officer and Board Member Cumhur Bilgili, QRD®, Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
With a rich history and significant recognition of his accomplishments in risk management, the extension of Cumhur's skills and experience to the board’s risk governance roles is natural.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Cumhur Bilgili of Istanbul, Türkiye.
Cumhur is the acting Chief Risk Officer for Kibar Holding based in Istanbul, where he leads the enterprise risk management program. He is a former member of the board of directors of Kurumsal Risk Yönetimi Derneği – KRYD, where he served as vice president of the board. In 2014, Cumhur was named “Risk Management Professional of the Year” by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), and in 2021, he was named to the "Top 100 Influential GRC Leaders" list worldwide by Diligent. His prior executive work includes that with Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci and Shell, and he began his career with Garanti BBVA. Cumhur serves as a visiting instructor at both Boğaziçi Üniversitesi and IAE Paris - Sorbonne Business School. He earned his PhD and MA in banking and capital markets at Marmara University and his BSc in chemical engineering from Boğaziçi University. Cumhur has also completed executive education programs at multiple institutions, including Cornell University, OCEG, the IIA, ISACA, IAE Paris - Sorbonne Business School, Diligent, and others. Cumhur joins a very elite group of leaders who hold all three of the global credentials of the DCRO Institute.
"It is clear that Cumhur is dedicated to continuous learning and leadership as he has now earned permission to use all three of the global credentials we offer," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With a rich history and significant recognition of his accomplishments in risk management, the extension of his skills and experience to the board’s risk governance roles is natural."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“In this age where technology touches every aspect of our lives, I believe that boards of directors will play an important role in the adaptation of companies,” said Dr. Bilgili. “I believe the DCRO Institute's Cyber Risk Governance program is a complementary tool for senior management and board members to address this new environment.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
