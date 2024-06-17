Autism Behavior Services Teams Up with Rancho Santiago Community College to Advance Workforce Development Initiatives

Submit Release
ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is pleased to announce an extremely productive meeting with Vice Chancellor Enrique Perez, J.D., of the Rancho Santiago Community College District. The discussion centered on collaborative workforce development projects aimed at meeting the needs of children with autism in Orange County.

A key topic of the meeting was the behavior technician workforce grant program with CalOptima, designed to increase the number of qualified behavior technicians in the area. By enhancing this workforce training with the grant it addresses a critical need in the community.

"We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to make a significant impact on our local community," said ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. "Partnering with Rancho Santiago Community College District and the support from Vice Chancellor Perez will enable Orange County to expand our workforce and improve the quality of care for children with autism."

Vice Chancellor Enrique Perez, who represents the college district at local, state, and federal levels, expressed strong support for the initiative with ABSI. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and high-quality education and training to our community," he stated. "By working together, we can develop a robust workforce that meets the growing needs of children with autism and their families."

The collaboration aims to develop specialized training programs and resources that will equip students and professionals with the skills needed to excel in the field of autism care. This initiative is expected to create numerous job opportunities and enhance the quality of life for many families in Orange County. Presently, Rancho Santiago Community College serves as a gateway to training future behavior technicians and partners with community employers to help students start their career in healthcare.

About Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI):
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is dedicated to providing individualized, evidence-based services to children with autism. ABSI's team of professionals works closely with families and communities to ensure that each child receives the highest quality of care and support.

About Rancho Santiago Community College District:
Rancho Santiago Community College District serves a diverse community through educational partnerships, workforce development, and student support services. The district is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its students and the broader community through accessible and innovative educational opportunities.

