Nantucket Island's Old-Fashioned Fun on the Fourth
NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th of July on Nantucket Island, MA is filled with fun activities: it's a day that brings everyone into town for an old-fashioned celebration in the morning, then to Children's Beach for games and music, finished off that night with fireworks !
Starting at 8:30 am and continuing till 12:30 pm, the Nantucket Farmers & Artisans Market will be set up along Cambridge and North Union streets, with local vendors offering jewelry, crafts, sweets, artwork, and more, with island farmers selling their fresh harvests. And at the same time, a selection of food trucks will be on Federal Street between Main and India. Downtown storefronts will be specially adorned for July 4th, and everyone can participate in voting for the store that should get the People’s Choice award from the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce.
Check the events calendar at the Insiders Guide to Nantucket for other morning events downtown on the 4th, including walking tours, sailboat tours and cruises, bus tours, art exhibits, and more. At 10 am, join members of the Unitarian Church for a reading of the Declaration of Independence at their sanctuary on Orange Street (just a few steps off Main Street). Also at 10 am, the Nantucket Whaling Museum opens for the day. This world-class museum tells the story of Nantucket Island over 4 centuries, with permanent and rotating exhibitions in 9 premium galleries and more than a thousand works of art, artifacts and treasures on display. At 11 am, ACKTones group will perform on Federal Street. You might even be able to sing along!
Contemporaneous with the downtown events, there will be family fun presented by the Town of Nantucket Department of Culture and Tourism at Children’s Beach, Harbor View Way, which is walking distance from Main Street. Island musician PJ Moody starts the Children’s Beach events at 10:30 am with a rendition of our National Anthem and other patriotic songs. At 11 am, kids will be entertained by Lizza and her NanPuppets. At 11:30 am, PJ Moody returns to the bandstand to play more music, and at 11:55 am, children can ride in the parade of decorated bicycles. Also during the morning, from 10:30 am to noon, a Matt Fee Tea Toss will be held by the bandstand, along with a cornhole tournament, and free face painting for children.
At high noon on Main Street, the Nantucket Fire Department will compete with the Boynton Lane Reserves to see who can fill a 55-gallon container with water first. All are welcome to watch the dueling fire trucks compete, but please leave all water balloons, soakers, and other personal water fighting items at home and cheer on your favorite. If you are on Main Street for this classic annual match, you WILL GET WET, so be prepared!
Classic games for children will be held at Children’s Beach starting at 5:00 pm, including 3-legged races, wheelbarrow races, potato sack races, and a tug-o-war. All events are free of charge.
The Independence Day Fireworks Display will be held Thursday night, July 4th starting at 9:00 pm, with the fireworks shot from a barge just offshore near Jetties Beach. The show will last about 25 minutes. Starting at 6:00 pm, vans and buses will depart from in front of The Whaling Museum on Broad Street every 10-15 minutes and will return from Jetties Beach after the fireworks up to 10:30 pm.
