Harriet Paulk Hessam & Amelie Patel honored with a Silver Award for Saachi the Angel
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that our friend and mentor, Harriet Paulk Hessam, and her granddaughter, Amelie Patel, have received the Silver Award from the Spring 2024 Readers’ Choice Book Awards program for their children’s book Saachi the Angel. Readers’ Choice provides the following synopsis of the book:
The book gently introduces young children to the concept of infant death, in a sensitive and age-appropriate way that young people will understand. Through animal characters, the story follows a family as they navigate the emotions and questions that arise following the loss of a baby.
“Writing this book with Amelie was an emotional journey for both of us,” Harriet says. “Amelie is now preparing to read it at her school and we’ve donated copies to schools, libraries, and a nonprofit supporting grieving families. The feedback has been touching, highlighting the emotional depth of the story.”
Readers of Saachi the Angel have shared the following on the book:
“It inspires me how a heart as young as Amelie’s could weave a tale so profound that it touches the soul of everyone who reads it.”
“My eight-year-old seemingly absorbed every ounce of the message and we held each other so close for so long after closing that book. You know a great writing when you close the book, and it feels like you are opening a new one.”
“Amelie and Harriet’s book is a testament to the power of storytelling and empathy, making this book a must-read for young readers and anyone touched by the universal experience of loss and love.”
Harriet is also a Gold Award Recipient of the 2024 Mom’s Choice Award and has been featured on several platforms for her inspirational leadership, including Leaders Who Care and Girl Power Talk’s People We Admire series. In the latter, she shares insights into her life and the values that drive her community service. Harriet learned the importance of giving back from her parents and grandparents, whose love helped instill a lifelong commitment to social responsibility.
Saachi the Angel is available for sale on Amazon. All its proceeds go to charities that support families who have lost babies.
About Harriet Paulk Hessam
Harriet Paulk Hessam has led for-profit and not-for-profit companies over her 35-year career. For 10 years, she was responsible for the development and growth of the U.S. subsidiary of Laboratories Goemar, operating in the agricultural and skin care sectors. A longtime champion of women and girls, Harriet served for a decade as the CEO of the Girl Scout Council of Northwest Georgia, headquartered in Atlanta. Subsequently, she held numerous executive positions with the national Girl Scout organization, including Chief of Strategic Philanthropy. Post retirement from Girl Scouts of the USA, Harriet serves on the Advisory Board of Legendary Ventures, a venture capital firm, and is a fundraising strategy consultant for Hearing Health Foundation. Harriet is an honors graduate of Wellesley College and earned an MBA from Georgia State University, where she was recognized with the College of Business “Community Service Award” in 2006. Harriet is also a recipient of the Turknett Leadership Character Award and was honored as a YWCA Woman of Achievement in Atlanta. She and her husband of 47 years have two children and five grandchildren.
About Girl Power USA
Girl Power USA was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit after several years of social impact work at its sister organization, Girl Power Talk. The organization aims to create a sustainable impact by empowering individuals and communities through resources and opportunities to achieve social and economic independence, with an acute focus on underserved communities in Africa and Asia. Girl Power USA focuses on uplifting women, the LGBTQIA+ community, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups to help build a more inclusive reality. The organization consciously touches lives and empowers minds, aligning its mission with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By partnering with local organizations, Girl Power USA enhances its social impact and brings together donors from around the world. The organization represents a global village where every individual is celebrated and supported to reach their full potential.
About Girl Power Talk
Girl Power Talk strives to inspire youth with persistence, empathy, and confidence. It empowers young women, men, and nonbinary individuals with merit-based opportunities to grow and achieve their full potential. Its mission is to drive impact through an ever-growing team of global leaders. The organization is relentlessly committed to education, inclusion and diversity, gender equality, and integrating the strengths of specially-abled communities. It celebrates the diverse talents of each individual.
Girl Power Talk is an amalgamation of cultures where profit meets purpose. The team is determined to make the world a better place for people regardless of their locale and social strata. Through a nurturing culture of learning and mentorship, it instills young people with exceptional soft skills, technical knowledge, and purpose in life.
