CALABARZON adopted son Bong Go provides aid to fire victims in Lucena City, Quezon province

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated the need for local authorities to strengthen fire safety and preparedness in their respective communities as his team mounted a relief activity for fire victims in Lucena City, Quezon province.

In his video message to the victims on Thursday, June 13, Go mentioned that he primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, otherwise known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, to enable the agency to respond faster and more effectively to fire-related incidents in the country.

The law provides for a ten-year modernization program for BFP that includes procuring new fire equipment, expanding manpower, and conducting specialized training for firefighters, among others.

It also directs the agency to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units.

"Importante po walang nasaktan, wala pong namatay, kasi ang gamit po'y nabibili natin. At Pilipino tayo, kilala tayong nagtutulungan," Go encouraged.

"Ang pera po'y kikitain natin subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat po kayo. Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan ho tayo at huwag ho kayong mawalan ng pag-asa... ang importante po buhay tayo," he reiterated.

His Malasakit Team provided financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 25 affected families at the barangay hall of Barangay Uno.

Underlining the importance of health, Go offered to assist the fire victims with health concerns. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the residents to reach out to any 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those at the Quezon Medical Center in the city and the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan.

Go principally authored and sponsored the program under Republic Act No. 11463 to establish Malasakit centers in qualified public hospitals that would provide convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. According to the DOH, the program has helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged Mayor Mark Alcala and Vice Mayor Roderick Alcala for their service to their constituents.

"Bilang adopted son ng CALABARZON, parang kapitbahay lang po tayo, kalabitin niyo lang po ako. Nandirito lang po ako na handang magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit, Go affirmed.

On May 28, Go also provided immediate assistance to Typhoon Aghon victims in the city.