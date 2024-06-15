Altenew's Tropical Crafting Collection Brings Summer Joy to Crafters Worldwide
This collection captures the carefree and colorful essence of summer & inspires crafters worldwide to add the joy and vibrancy of the season to their projects.
This new collection is for crafters approaching the summer season (Northern Hemisphere) who want to bring the outside world to their projects”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer months approach, crafters around the world are invited to embrace the "extras" of the season with the latest release from Altenew. The collection captures the carefree and colorful essence of summer, aiming to inspire crafters to infuse their projects with the joy and vibrancy of this time of year.
— Jen Rzasa, VP of Product Development
The June 2024 collection celebrates all things tropical, cheerful, and carefree. It embodies the essence of extra daylight, extra time outside, and extra fun that the summer season brings. From leaves gently blowing in the warm breeze to the sounds of laughter, this collection is designed to transport crafters to a perfect summer oasis, where creativity knows no bounds.
“This new collection is for crafters approaching the summer season (Northern Hemisphere) who want to bring the outside world to their projects, as well as crafters approaching winter (Southern Hemisphere) who want to bring back some of that summer joy during their cold months,” Jen Rzasa, VP of Product Development shared.
This new crafting collection includes a range of new products that are sure to captivate crafters and enthusiasts alike. Among the highlights are the new Fresh Dye Inks, featuring captivating color palettes that evoke the warmth and vibrancy of summer. Crafters can explore shades such as Blushberry Bliss, Sun-Kissed Delights, and Jade Dreams, each offering a unique blend of hues that are perfect for bringing a touch of summer to any project.
In addition to the Fresh Dye Inks, this crafting company is introducing a selection of Enamel Dots and Gem Sparkles to complement the new release. The Blushberry Bliss Enamel Dots, Jade Dreams Enamel Dots, and Sun-Kissed Delights Enamel Dots add a playful and tactile element to projects, while the London Topaz Gem Sparkles, Pink Tourmaline Gem Sparkles, and Black Onyx Gem Sparkles provide a touch of sparkle and glamor, reminiscent of long summer nights.
The goal of this release is to inspire crafters to embrace the beauty of the outdoors and capture the essence of summer in their projects. Whether it's documenting outdoor adventures, creating vibrant floral designs, or simply adding a pop of color to their crafts, Altenew’s new crafting collection aims to provide crafters with the tools they need to bring their summer-inspired visions to life.
Whether it's scrapbooking cherished summer memories, creating handmade cards for loved ones, or simply adding a touch of tropical flair to their DIY crafts, this collection is designed to cater to a diverse range of crafting needs and preferences.
As crafters prepare to embrace the "extras" of the summer season, Altenew's June 2024 collection offers an exciting opportunity to bring the joy and vibrancy of summer into their creative endeavors. With its tropical, cheerful, and carefree aesthetic, this collection is set to inspire crafters worldwide to explore new possibilities and celebrate the beauty of the season through their paper crafts.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
