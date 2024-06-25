High Point MedSpa Introduces TheSaltFacial®

All-natural, rejuvenating salt facials can be tailored to individual treatment goals. High Point MedSpa is a popular facial spa in Mountainside, NJ. Anya Stassiy, PA-C, performs all of High Point MedSpa's exfoliating facials.

The latest addition to High Point MedSpa’s service, TheSaltFacial is a safe, personalized, and effective way to achieve radiant, healthy-looking skin.

Personalized care is key to achieving optimal results. That's why I recommend TheSaltFacial for safe and effective improvements in skin health.” — Anya Stassiy, PA-C

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Point MedSpa, a top-rated destination for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, is excited to announce the addition of salt facials to its list of services. Led by licensed Physician Assistant Anya Stassiy, the medspa offers a variety of safe and effective treatments designed for individual skin types and concerns. TheSaltFacial® is a revolutionary three-step process that combines all-natural sea salt exfoliation, ultrasound energy, and targeted LED phototherapy to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin. This painless and comprehensive treatment provides safe and effective results for healthier, more radiant skin, and is often considered an ideal solution for those seeking to improve their skin’s appearance naturally.

TheSaltFacial stands out as a superior exfoliating facial that uses all-natural ingredients, making it a gentle and safe option for all skin types and at any time of year. The use of natural sea salt helps detoxify the skin while removing dead skin cells, and ultrasound energy and LED light therapy promote collagen production and improve circulation. The treatment is customizable based on individual skin types and treatment goals, allowing for a personalized experience and ensuring optimal results for each client. TheSaltFacial is a perfect choice for all skin tones, as it uses gentle, positive pressure instead of suction during exfoliation. This helps avoid irritation, redness, and potential hyperpigmentation following treatment, which other facials that use suction may cause.

What sets TheSaltFacial apart is its ability to address various skin concerns, ranging from clogged, enlarged pores and dullness to fine lines, wrinkles, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, sun damage, acne scars, uneven pigmentation, stretch marks, and more. While some individuals may see immediate results after just one treatment, it is common for multiple sessions to be recommended for maintenance or corrective purposes. With the expertise of a trained professional, TheSaltFacial® can effectively improve the complexion and is a great choice for those seeking significant and lasting improvements in their skin.

High Point MedSpa prioritizes personalized care, emphasizing client safety, comfort, and satisfaction. As a result, Physician Assistant Anya Stassiy offers customized salt facials tailored to each individual's skin. With her extensive training and specialized knowledge in dermatology, Anya ensures that each treatment is safe, effective, and tailored to each client's specific needs. Anya's experience as a clinician and her specialized knowledge in dermatology allows her to address individual cosmetic concerns with precision. She personally performs every exfoliating facial, ensuring the best care possible and never handing clients off to an associate or pressuring them into purchasing unnecessary services. Anya focuses on providing honest assessments and recommendations to help each individual achieve their most favorable outcomes. Anya's expertise has led her to publish peer-reviewed medical journal articles and serve as an expert source for mainstream media publications. Anya's commitment to staying updated with the latest advancements in the field is evident in her regular attendance at medical conferences and seminars by top industry leaders.

High Point MedSpa is proud to have earned an excellent reputation as a highly recommended New Jersey medical spa for facials and other safe, effective, and natural-looking non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including cosmetic injectables, beauty treatments, and Botox. Anya's expertise, personalized service, commitment to client satisfaction, and top-notch treatments have garnered countless 5-star reviews and word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied clients who know they are in capable hands at High Point MedSpa. The introduction of TheSaltFacial® at High Point MedSpa is an exciting opportunity for those looking to improve their skin health with a non-surgical and customizable approach.

For more information about TheSaltFacial® and High Point MedSpa, visit their website at www.highpointmedspa.com and also visit https://maps.app.goo.gl/nnew97WnBzk7qFLD7.