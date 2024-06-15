PetHey Launches Advanced F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence for Enhanced Pet Safety

PetHey introduces the F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence, a versatile system designed to enhance pet safety and training.

Shenzhen, China, June 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetHey Technology Co. has announced the release of it’s latest product in pet safety, the F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence. This new product is a versatile 3-in-1 system that combines a wireless fence, forbidden zone, and training tool to provide comprehensive protection and training for pets.

The F900Plus features precision radar technology, ensuring real-time monitoring and exceptional accuracy. With a range of 10-120 feet, the system can cover up to 1 acre, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This adaptability allows the F900Plus to cater to various living environments, from expansive backyards to smaller indoor spaces.

The adjustable collar is designed to fit dogs of all sizes, from 20 to 110 pounds, with neck sizes ranging from 9 to 26 inches. This ensures that the F900Plus is suitable for a wide variety of breeds and sizes, providing an effective solution for many pet owners.

The F900Plus is easy to set up, requiring no cell service or internet connectivity. This feature makes it reliable even in remote locations, ensuring pet safety regardless of the setting. Its ease of installation and use makes it an attractive option for pet owners seeking a straightforward solution.

Beyond its practical features, the F900Plus offers significant benefits for both pets and their owners. By creating a safe and controlled environment, it reduces the risk of pets wandering off or encountering danger. The forbidden zone feature allows users to designate off-limits areas, protecting gardens, pools, and other sensitive areas. The training tool helps reinforce positive behaviors and obedience, making it easier to train dogs effectively.

The F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence by PetHey is positioned as a major advancement in pet safety and training, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and dedication to providing pet owners with effective tools to keep their pets safe and happy.

"Since 2013, PetHey has focused on creating practical pet training solutions like dog training collars and wireless electric dog fences. Our team, bringing over 20 years of experience, is dedicated to developing reliable and effective products for pet owners," added Emma C, the founder of PetHey Technology Co.

For more information about the F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence, visit www.petheylife.com or contact at service@petheylife.com

About PetHey

PetHey Technology Co., an innovative pet product provider, specializes in developing advanced training solutions for pets, including dog training collars and wireless electric dog fences, available through our online shop. With a focus on quality, safety, and convenience, PetHey is committed to delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence. The company's mission is to create a happier, safer world for pets everywhere.

Disclaimer

This announcement is intended solely for informational and introductory purposes. PetHey is not forcing or compelling any purchases of the F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence.

Media Contact

Name: Emma

Company: PetHey Technology Co., Ltd.

Email: service@petheylife.com

Phone Number: +86 19902920493

Address: Shenzhen GD, China

Website URL: https://www.petheylife.com/

