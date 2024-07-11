Sarah Scheper

Top Realtor, Sarah Scheper, outlines the 12 step program for Homebuyers

Owning a home requires planning, focus and a systematic process.” — Sarah Scheper

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to top flight Realtor, Sarah Scheper, buying a home is a significant financial decision that requires careful planning and consideration. We sat down recently with Scheper, and she outlined these 12 tips to help homebuyers navigate the homebuying process:

1. Assess the Buyer's Financial Situation:

- Budget: Determine how much a person can afford to spend on a home by considering income, savings, and current debt.

- Credit Score: Consumers need to check their credit score and take steps to improve it if necessary, as it will affect the mortgage interest rate that a prospective buyer will obtain.

- Down Payment: Homebuyers need to save for a down payment, aiming for at least 20% to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI).

2. Get Pre-Approved for a Mortgage:

- Obtain pre-approval from a lender to understand how much can be borrowed and to make this amount fit into the budget.

- Consumers must compare mortgage rates and terms from different lenders to find the best deal.

- Loangevity Mortgage is one of the three lenders can provide payment and rate information. Shop two or three great mortgage providers and pick the one that listens the best, and offers the best deal.

3. The Homebuyer must determine Needs, Wants, and Must-Haves:

- Each buyer must make a list of must-haves and nice-to-haves in a home, including location, size, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and other features.

- A prospective buyer must consider future needs, such as family size and proximity to schools or work.

4. Research the Market Before Buying

- Investigate at least 5 neighborhoods and follow the market trends to understand property values and availability.

- Consider factors such as safety, amenities, school districts, and commute times.

5. Hire a professional Real Estate Agent:

- Choose an experienced real estate agent who understands the needs and concerns of a prospective buyer.

- Inteview at least two or three reputable Realtors and ask for resume, education, and references. Pick one and trust the process (and the Realtor that you entrust on the journey to homeownership).

- An agent can provide valuable insights, negotiate for the buyer and navigate buyers though the buying process.

6. Buyers should Attend Open Houses and Showings:

- Visit multiple properties to get a feel for what's available in the right price range.

- Take notes and pictures to help compare properties later.

- Compare notes with a Realtor that you trust and who will listen.

7. Make an Strong Offer:

- Work with a real estate agent to make a competitive offer based on the property's market value.

- Be prepared to negotiate with the seller on price, closing costs, contingency periods, and other terms.

8. Get a Home Inspection:

- Hire a professional home inspector to evaluate the property's condition and identify any potential issues.

- Use the inspection report to negotiate repairs or adjustments to the purchase price if necessary.

- Get a termite report and possibly a geology report and a mold report if these concerns pop up after the home inspection report is completed.

9. Understand Closing Costs:

- Be aware of the various closing costs, including appraisal fees, title insurance, escrow fees, loan fees, and inspection costs.

- Homebuyers must budget for these expenses in addition to a down payment that makes sense for the buyer.

10. Review All Documents Carefully:

- Carefully read all documents related to the purchase, including the purchase agreement, loan documents, and inspection reports.

- Ask a professional Realtor questions and seek clarification on any terms or conditions that might arise. Be curious and ask questions.

11. Plan for the Future:

- Consider the long-term implications before taking the plunge into homeownership, including potential resale value and maintenance costs.

- Budget for ongoing expenses such as property taxes, homeowner's insurance, HOA fees, and utilities.

12. Stay Patient and Flexible:

- The home buying process can take time, so prospective buyers need to be patient and stay flexible.

- Consumers need to be prepared for potential setbacks or delays and keep an open mind about different properties.

By following these tips, Scheper urges prospective homebuyers to make informed decisions, which will increase the chances of finding the right home, at the right price, at the right time. "Inch by inch, it's a cinch, ... and yard by yard, it's hard" says Scheper. "Be patient, plan the work, work the plan. The key is to be intentional, to have a plan, and take it one step at a time," concludes Scheper.

