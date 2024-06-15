Atlanta Digital Marketing Firm, B. McGuire Designs, Receives Awards from Clutch for LGBT-Owned Business Excellence
Recognized as a top LGBT-owned company providing digital marketing services in four categoriesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B. McGuire Designs, a leading Atlanta digital marketing firm, has recently been recognized by Clutch as a top LGBT-owned company. The company has received four awards in various categories, including Top SEM Company, Top Marketing Strategy Company, Top PPC Company, and Top Naming Company.
Clutch is a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform that helps businesses find the best service providers in various industries. Their annual awards recognize top-performing companies based on their industry expertise, client satisfaction, and overall market presence. B. McGuire Designs has been chosen as a recipient of these prestigious awards, solidifying their position as a top player in the digital marketing industry.
"We are thrilled to receive these awards from Clutch, especially as an LGBT-owned business. It is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Brian McGuire, the founder and CEO of B. McGuire Designs. "We are proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community and to be recognized for our contributions to the digital marketing industry."
B. McGuire Designs has been providing top-notch digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes since 2015. Their team of experts specializes in search engine marketing, marketing strategy, pay-per-click advertising, and branding. With a focus on delivering measurable results and exceptional customer service, the company has built a strong reputation in the industry.
B. McGuire Designs is a certified LGBT Business Enterprise by the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. They believe that diversity brings unique perspectives and ideas, which ultimately leads to better business outcomes. The company is honored to receive these awards from Clutch and looks forward to continuing to serve their clients with excellence.
For more information about B. McGuire Designs and their services, please visit their website at bmcguiredesigns.com.
