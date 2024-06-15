Fumed Silica Market Demand Rising at a Stellar 5% CAGR to Reach US$ 2.36 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Automotive Manufacturers Incorporating Fumed Silica into Adhesives and Sealants to Improve Mechanical Strength and Thermal Resistance of Components: Fact.MR

Global sales of fumed silica market are projected to reach US$ 1.45 billion in 2024. According to this recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Fumed silica, with its remarkable strength and viscosity control properties, has become a popular reinforcement additive in adhesives and sealants.The adhesives & sealants industry has seen a steady increase in the demand for fumed silica as manufacturers aim to improve product performance and comply with strict regulations. The growth of the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecasted period is projected to influence the demand for fumed silica. A rise in infrastructure development activities worldwide, the increasing use of lightweight and high-strength components in the automotive industry and the expansion of electronics manufacturing are significant market trends.As production volumes increase, manufacturers of adhesives and sealants are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced additives such as fumed silica into their products. This integration provides enhanced mechanical strength, thermal resistance, UV protection, and other benefits.The trend of miniaturizing electronic devices has amplified the demand for high-quality adhesives capable of enduring extreme temperatures and harsh environmental conditions for extended periods. Fumed silica as a reinforcing agent is ideally suited to provide these properties. Stricter environmental regulations are pushing manufacturers to decrease the solvent content in adhesives. The addition of fumed silica imparts thixotropic properties and facilitates easier management of solvent-free formulations.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe fumed silica market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.36 billion by 2034-end. The market in North America is forecasted to expand at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The market in East Asia is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 630.8 million by 2034-end. Demand for fumed silica in Japan is calculated to rise at 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Sales of hydrophobic fumed silica are estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2024. The market in Canada is forecasted to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2034."Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced additives like fumed silica to enhance the performance of adhesives and sealants, providing benefits such as UV protection, thus driving market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentsThe fumed silica market is highly competitive with several companies aiming to capture a higher market share. Key players in this market are BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., CI Takiron, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Dow Inc.In 2024, HPQ Silicon Inc. announced that an internal study on its Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) technology project yielded positive results. The FSR pilot plant, under the development of PyroGenesis, is projected to be up and running by Q3 2024. The plant is designed to have an annual production capacity of 50 tons.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fumed silica market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (hydrophilic, hydrophobic) and application (silicone rubber, paints & coatings, unsaturated polyester resins, adhesives & sealants, healthcare & personal care), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).