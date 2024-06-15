Global Buckwheat Market Sales are Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR

Gluten-free Quality of Buckwheat Making it Appealing as Healthier Food Option for People with Celiac Disease: Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR's recently published report states that the global buckwheat market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.57 billion in 2024. Sales of buckwheat are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.Buckwheat, a pseudo-cereal, has been gaining prominence globally for its remarkable qualities and versatile applications. Despite its name, buckwheat is gluten-free, making it an excellent alternative for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Rich in essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and antioxidants, buckwheat has been celebrated for its potential health benefits, including improved digestion, blood sugar regulation, and cardiovascular health.Increasing demand for healthier and sustainable food options has contributed to the growth of the buckwheat market worldwide. Buckwheat's resilience to harsh climatic conditions and low environmental impact have made it an attractive crop for farmers seeking sustainable farming practices.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10195 Its diverse culinary applications, from traditional soba noodles to gluten-free baked goods and beverages, have further fueled its popularity among health-conscious consumers. As awareness of its nutritional value and environmental benefits continues to spread, the global buckwheat market is poised for continued expansion.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global buckwheat market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.43 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of buckwheat in Canada are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034. The country is evaluated to occupy a market share of 34.5% in the North American region by 2034. The East Asia market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 562.3 million by the end of 2034.The South Korea market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. Based on form, groats are estimated to hold a 33.8% market share in 2024. The segment is poised to attain a market valuation of US$ 529.8 million in 2024. In North America, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.“From traditional soba noodles to gluten-free baked goods and beverages, the diverse culinary uses of buckwheat appeal to health-conscious consumers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Genetically Modified Buckwheat Opening Up Opportunities for Market PlayersOne notable innovation is the development of genetically modified (GMO) buckwheat varieties. Scientists are exploring ways to enhance the plant's resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental stressors, while also increasing its yields and nutritional value. By introducing desirable traits through genetic engineering, these GMO buckwheat varieties hold the potential to address global food security challenges and meet the growing demand for sustainable and nutrient-dense crops.Advancements in processing technologies are enabling the creation of novel buckwheat-based products, such as protein isolates, fiber-rich ingredients, and functional food items. These innovations cater to the evolving dietary preferences of health-conscious consumers, offering them convenient and nutritious options across various food categories.As the buckwheat market continues to embrace innovation, it is poised to unlock new opportunities for farmers, manufacturers, and consumers alike, further solidifying its position as a versatile and sustainable crop in the global food system.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10195 Country-Wise InsightFrom 2024 to2034, the Japanese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. By the end of 2034, the nation is predicted to hold a 29.4% market share in East Asia for buckwheat.Because of the country's ideal climate for buckwheat growing, the US market presents farmers and suppliers with significant prospects. The growth of the market is being driven by investments in expanding production capacity.By July 2024, Better with Buckwheat, a maker of artisanal buckwheat snacks, intends to expand into six regional and online grocery chains. The company's newest line of gluten-free goods, Better with Buckwheat Crackers, is now widely available due to its expansion.Key Companies Profiled Homestead Organics; Birkett Mills; Galinta IR Partneriai; Krishna India; Ningxia Newfield Foods; UA Global; Agrotrade Group; High Mowing Seed Company; Kaveri Seed Company Limited; AB Company Seeds Ltd,; Qingdao Sunrise Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Gansu Zhanhua Imports & Exports Co. Ltd.; Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.Competitive AnalysisProminent companies in the buckwheat industry are enticing customers in with sales and discounts. They are expanding the variety of buckwheat-based products in their product lines to cater to the diverse dietary needs and preferences of their clientele. Competitive AnalysisProminent companies in the buckwheat industry are enticing customers in with sales and discounts. They are expanding the variety of buckwheat-based products in their product lines to cater to the diverse dietary needs and preferences of their clientele. Businesses are also forming strategic alliances with distributors, retailers, and other stakeholders in an attempt to broaden their market reach and distribution networks.The only chain in the Midwest to distribute these highly acclaimed crackers, Lunds & Byerlys, recently announced its partnership with Maine Crisp through Senior Category Manager Dominic Messina.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the buckwheat market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (groats, flour, flakes), end use (food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, others), and nature (organic, conventional), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 