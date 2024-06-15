EY Family Business Experts Explain How to ‘Future Fit’ Shareholder Equity To Avoid Disruption in FEUSA Webcast
EY’s Sean Aylward, Dominic Venditti Detail Distribution Policies, Wealth Preservation with Host Pat Soldano at Family Enterprise USAWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Future Fitting’ family business shareholder equity is the topic of in-depth, new webcast from Family Enterprise USA, featuring wealth planning from two senior Ernst and Young experts.
The two Ernst and Young LLP (EY) experts making the webcast presentation are Sean Alyward, Managing Director, EY’s Washington National Tax Practice and Family Enterprise Business Services, and Dominic Venditti, Manager, EY Family Enterprise Business Services.
The webcast, entitled “How Do You Future Fit Your Shareholder Equity to Avoid Disruption,” is part of a series covering critical family business issues. It can be seen on Family Enterprise USA’s website.
The webcast’s host is Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, who leads the discussion on this important topic with Aylward and Venditti.
In the webcast, Alyward and Venditti reveal leading practices for designing distribution policies for family operated enterprises and trusts. In addition, they review key factors to be considered when adopting dividend policies and key factors related to trust distributions.
In the webcast, the discussion details how dividends must be balanced against business needs for reinvestment. The EY experts also compare dividend yields with the largest, publicly-traded family-owned companies.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes multi-generational family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization.
