Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on New Reservoir Park Recreation Center at Former McMillan Site

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, June 15 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders will cut the ribbon on the new Reservoir Park Recreation Center. At the former historic McMillan Sand Filtration site, the community now has access to a 6.2-acre park as well as the recreation center, which includes an aquatic center.

The McMillan sand filtration plant was a large-scale water purification facility throughout the early twentieth century. In 1986, operations ended at the filtration plant and the District bought the land from the federal government for $9.3 million. In 1991, the site was recognized as a DC historic site and national landmark, with all 93 acres of the site known as the McMillan Park Reservoir Historic District. In 2016, Mayor Bowser and District officials broke ground on the site to redevelop it. In September 2022, the District closed financing on the private development portion of the site and full-scale development commenced.

The District’s investment of more than $100 million underscores the Bowser Administration’s commitment to this transformative project, which merges historic preservation with modern development. The public-private partnership will also create new homes, retail spaces, and a state-of-the-art healthcare and research center.



WHEN:

Saturday, June 15

Community celebration begins at 10 am, speaking program at 12 pm.



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

Councilmember Zachary Parker, Ward 5

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Thennie Freeman, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Kevin Rapp, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, 5E05

C. Dianne Barnes, Former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner



WHERE:

Reservoir Park Recreation Center

Channing Street NW & North Capital Street NW

*Closest Bus Route: 80*

*Closest Bikeshare: 1st Street NE and Rhode Island Ave NE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



