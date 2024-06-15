Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Autodesk, and Marinus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Class Period: June 1, 2023 - April 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Autodesk, Inc. lacked adequate internal controls as a result of issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Autodesk class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ADSK

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS)

Class Period: March 17, 2021 - May 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Marinus class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MRNS

