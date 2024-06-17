ATV Safety Institute Launches Free, Updated Safety Training eCourses
EINPresswire.com/ -- As riding season shifts into full gear, new online courses — free from the ATV Safety Institute — offer riders of all ages the opportunity to learn important safe-riding strategies and techniques. These courses, combined with hands-on training, offer riders the best way to get started, and for those already riding, the courses will serve as a great source of information. Both courses — Coaching Young Riders and the ATV eCourse — are available at ATVsafety.org. Spanish language versions will be available in early summer.
“Riding an ATV expands how you can enjoy the outdoors, but it takes skills and safe-riding techniques to get the most out of your ride,” said Scott Schloegel, acting President and CEO of the ATV Safety Institute. “This is why we encourage every rider to take our free online courses, and the corresponding hands-on course, before they get out on the trails. You will learn safe-riding practices and understand the importance of wearing proper safety gear. These new ATV eCourses and the hands-on training are also the best preparation for anyone needing to use ATVs for work.”
These online courses are free and available to all riders. Free hands-on training is available with every new vehicle purchased, and classes can be found at ATVSafety.org.
ATV eCourse — required before taking the hands-on course
This course is the best place for ALL riders to start on their path to understanding all-terrain vehicles and safe riding strategies. In addition, completing this ATV eCourse is required to participate in the ATV RiderCourse hands-on training session. This eCourse includes videos, pictures, and interactive activities to make it a fun and effective learning experience. During the course, users take progress quizzes and receive a certificate upon successful completion. It takes approximately two hours to complete, which is a small commitment to ensure all riders stay safe on the trails. The lessons can be stopped at any point and progress will be saved, allowing students to return and pick up where they left off.
Coaching Young Riders — recommended course for parents of younger ATV enthusiasts
This recommended course, which is not a pre-requisite for the ATV Safety Institute’s hands-on course, is designed for parents and caregivers supervising younger ATV riders, so they can learn the most effective ways to keep children safe. The adult and youth should take the course together for best results. The course is free and completion does NOT meet eligibility requirements to take hands-on training (all students who plan to take the hands-on course must take the ATV eCourse). This course takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.
The ATV Safety Institute, a division of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, was formed in 1988 to implement an expanded national program of all-terrain vehicle safety education and awareness. The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting the safe and responsible use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) through rider training, public awareness campaigns, and state legislation. Additionally, SVIA works to preserve access to off-road riding areas and expand riding opportunities. Accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), SVIA develops standards for the equipment, configuration, and performance requirements of ATVs. Based in Irvine, Calif., SVIA is sponsored by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BRP, Inc.; CFMOTO Powersports, Inc.; Champion Motorsports Group, LLC; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Polaris Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Textron Specialized Vehicles; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Visit SVIA online at svia.org. For safety information or to enroll in the ATV RiderCourse, visit atvsafety.org, or call (800) 887-2887.
Jacqueline Peterson
“Riding an ATV expands how you can enjoy the outdoors, but it takes skills and safe-riding techniques to get the most out of your ride,” said Scott Schloegel, acting President and CEO of the ATV Safety Institute. “This is why we encourage every rider to take our free online courses, and the corresponding hands-on course, before they get out on the trails. You will learn safe-riding practices and understand the importance of wearing proper safety gear. These new ATV eCourses and the hands-on training are also the best preparation for anyone needing to use ATVs for work.”
These online courses are free and available to all riders. Free hands-on training is available with every new vehicle purchased, and classes can be found at ATVSafety.org.
ATV eCourse — required before taking the hands-on course
This course is the best place for ALL riders to start on their path to understanding all-terrain vehicles and safe riding strategies. In addition, completing this ATV eCourse is required to participate in the ATV RiderCourse hands-on training session. This eCourse includes videos, pictures, and interactive activities to make it a fun and effective learning experience. During the course, users take progress quizzes and receive a certificate upon successful completion. It takes approximately two hours to complete, which is a small commitment to ensure all riders stay safe on the trails. The lessons can be stopped at any point and progress will be saved, allowing students to return and pick up where they left off.
Coaching Young Riders — recommended course for parents of younger ATV enthusiasts
This recommended course, which is not a pre-requisite for the ATV Safety Institute’s hands-on course, is designed for parents and caregivers supervising younger ATV riders, so they can learn the most effective ways to keep children safe. The adult and youth should take the course together for best results. The course is free and completion does NOT meet eligibility requirements to take hands-on training (all students who plan to take the hands-on course must take the ATV eCourse). This course takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.
The ATV Safety Institute, a division of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, was formed in 1988 to implement an expanded national program of all-terrain vehicle safety education and awareness. The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting the safe and responsible use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) through rider training, public awareness campaigns, and state legislation. Additionally, SVIA works to preserve access to off-road riding areas and expand riding opportunities. Accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), SVIA develops standards for the equipment, configuration, and performance requirements of ATVs. Based in Irvine, Calif., SVIA is sponsored by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BRP, Inc.; CFMOTO Powersports, Inc.; Champion Motorsports Group, LLC; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Polaris Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Textron Specialized Vehicles; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Visit SVIA online at svia.org. For safety information or to enroll in the ATV RiderCourse, visit atvsafety.org, or call (800) 887-2887.
Jacqueline Peterson
ATV Safety Institute
jpeterson@svia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Ride Safe, Ride Smart: For All ATV Riders