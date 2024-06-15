Esamatic Unveils New Microsoft Courses for 2024: Get Microsoft Certified with Official Certification Paths
Explore the Full Range of Microsoft Courses. Gain Cutting-Edge Skills with Official Microsoft Training Programs Offered by Esamatic.
Our new Microsoft courses provide the tools and knowledge to tackle future challenges in the IT sector, emphasizing continuous updates and best technological practices.”MILAN, MI, ITALY, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esamatic srl is thrilled to unveil its latest Microsoft certification courses, updated and enriched for 2024. These courses are meticulously designed to equip professionals with advanced skills in Microsoft Azure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, data science, business analysis, and management.
— Andrea Soldano
As cloud technologies continue to evolve and the demand for certified professionals grows, Esamatic.it offers an extensive range of courses to help professionals achieve excellence in their careers. Our Microsoft courses cover a wide array of topics, including Microsoft Azure, Azure DevOps, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365, Windows AI, Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, Microsoft Power Platform, and other cutting-edge technologies. This ensures participants stay abreast of the most sought-after skills in the market.
Andrea Soldano, CEO of Esamatic srl, recently returned from an exciting and highly educational experience at Build 2024, Microsoft’s annual developer event. At this high-profile event, Andrea had the honor of actively contributing as a Proctor in the LAB352 Developer Tools to Extend Power Pages Websites lab. This experience provided Andrea with a significant opportunity to deepen his knowledge and skills while sharing his expertise with a global developer community.
Build 2024, held in Seattle, Washington, attracted thousands of developers, engineers, and IT professionals from around the world. It is a crucial event for anyone working in the tech sector, offering a platform to learn about the latest innovations, trends, and emerging technologies directly from Microsoft leaders and industry experts. For Andrea Soldano, participating in this event was not only a way to stay updated on technological advancements but also an opportunity to actively contribute to the developer community.
In his role as Proctor for the LAB352 lab, Andrea was responsible for guiding and supporting participants during hands-on sessions. The lab focused on extending Power Pages websites using advanced development tools, including integrating custom solutions, optimizing existing functionalities, and utilizing new tools to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Andrea’s participation was instrumental in ensuring participants could effectively learn and apply these technologies in their daily activities.
Andrea Soldano is renowned for his extensive experience in the IT sector and his ability to lead teams to excellence. As CEO of Esamatic srl, he has always advocated for continuous skills enhancement and the adoption of best technological practices. His participation in Build 2024 exemplifies his commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and bringing innovation to his company. During the event, Andrea also had the opportunity to interact with other experts and industry leaders, exchanging ideas and discussing future challenges and opportunities.
Besides his role as Proctor, Andrea attended various sessions and workshops at Build 2024. These sessions covered a broad range of topics, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud application development, cybersecurity, and more. This allowed him to gain new insights and explore how these technologies can be integrated into the services offered by Esamatic srl.
Upon returning to Italy, Andrea shared his experiences and newly acquired knowledge with the Esamatic srl team. He organized internal training sessions to transfer the skills learned and discuss potential practical applications of new technologies within company projects. This approach demonstrates his commitment to building a continuous learning environment and preparing his team to tackle future challenges.
Andrea Soldano’s participation in Build 2024 has directly impacted the new Microsoft certification courses offered by Esamatic srl. The experience gained during the event enabled Andrea to integrate the latest innovations and best practices into the training programs offered by the company. The updated courses, including those on Microsoft Azure, Power Platform, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, reflect the advanced knowledge and emerging technologies discussed at Build 2024. Thanks to this update, participants in Esamatic srl courses can now benefit from cutting-edge content, developed directly from the experiences and skills acquired by Andrea during the event. This makes the new courses not only relevant and up-to-date but also capable of providing a competitive edge to professionals seeking to excel in the IT sector.
Highlights of Esamatic.it's New Microsoft Certification Courses:
Microsoft Azure Certification: Specialized courses for Azure certifications, covering aspects like cloud management, service integration, and data security.
Cybersecurity: Programs aimed at developing advanced skills in IT infrastructure protection and threat management.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Courses dedicated to developing AI and machine learning solutions, essential for modernizing and optimizing business processes.
Data Engineering and Data Science: In-depth training on designing, implementing, and managing data engineering and data science solutions using advanced tools like Microsoft Synapse Analytics.
Business Analysis and Management: Training paths to acquire skills in business analysis and management, useful for improving operational efficiency and driving organizational success.
Azure DevOps: Courses covering Azure DevOps practices and tools to enhance collaboration and efficiency in software development.
Microsoft Dynamics: Training on Microsoft Dynamics to improve customer relationship management and business process automation.
Microsoft Fabric: Courses on Microsoft Fabric to understand how to build and manage modern IT infrastructures.
Microsoft 365: Training programs covering the use and management of Microsoft 365 to optimize business productivity.
Windows AI: Training on Windows AI to develop and implement AI solutions on Windows platforms.
Digital Marketing: Digital marketing courses to improve online marketing skills and optimize digital campaigns.
Microsoft Power Platform: Courses covering the use of Microsoft Power Platform to automate business processes and create custom solutions.
Software Development: Programs covering best practices and software development techniques using Microsoft tools.
Microsoft Copilot: Training on Microsoft Copilot to integrate intelligent assistants into business applications.
Why Choose Esamatic.it?
Esamatic.it is a leader in Microsoft training, with extensive experience in delivering high-quality courses. Our programs are designed by industry experts and offer a mix of theory and practice, ensuring participants gain both theoretical knowledge and practical skills ready to be applied at work. Moreover, our Microsoft certification courses are structured to best prepare students for certification exams, increasing their chances of success. We also offer post-course support, including updated educational materials and tutoring sessions, to ensure continuous and in-depth learning.
Join Esamatic’s new Microsoft courses and take your professional journey to the next level with confidence and official recognition. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your skills and credentials with Esamatic and Microsoft.
Andrea Soldano
Esamatic srl
+39 340 246 9984
soldano@esamatic.it
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube