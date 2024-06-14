Weekly Traffic Update: June 14, 2024

UPDATE: Wakarusa Dr. traffic pattern change to begin June 24

As an update to an item published in the Weekly Traffic Update for June 7, City contractors will now shift southbound Wakarusa Dr. traffic onto the newly constructed pavement from Clinton Parkway to Research Park Way beginning the week of June 24. This work is associated with Phase 1b of the Wakarusa Reconstruction project. The City will provide additional notification when work for Phase 2 begins.

The City anticipates this closure to last through July 2024, pending weather or other delays.

2024 Alley Rehab project to begin June 17

The City of Lawrence will begin work on the 2024 Alley Rehabilitation project on Monday, June 17. This project includes work at the following locations and dates, pending weather or other delays:

Site 1 – 900 Block between Massachusetts St. / New Hampshire St.

Site 2 – 1200 Block between Louisiana St. / Ohio St.

Site 3 – 1300 Block between Tennessee St. / Ohio St.

Site 4 – 900 Block between Mississippi St. / Illinois St. (North-South section of T-shaped alley)

Site 5 – 800 Block between New Hampshire St. / Rhode Island St. (mid-section)

Site 6 – 700 Block between Massachusetts St. / New Hampshire St.

During construction, traffic impacts will be limited to locations where the contractor is working. Businesses and residents will be notified a minimum of 48 hours in advance of any access restrictions to their property.

The City anticipates this project to end late-August, pending weather or other delays.

Maine St. and Kentucky St. to reopen at 6th St.

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the reopening of Maine St. at 6th St. and Kentucky St. at 6th St. next week!

Access change for GSP Corbin for 11th St. Project

Beginning Monday, June 17, City contractors will begin working on Phase 2 of the 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project. For the next two weeks, access to GSP Corbin will be from east College Dr. through Ohio St. and 11th St.

11th St. (from Tennessee St. to Ohio St.) and Ohio St. (from 10th St. to 12th St.) will be open to local traffic only.

The City anticipates this access change to end July 1, pending weather or other delays.

Vermont St. Maintenance and Sidewalk Project begins the week of June 17

Beginning the week of June 17, City contractors will begin the Vermont St. – 17th St. to 19th St. Maintenance and Sidewalk project with work beginning first at 19th St. and Vermont St. Vermont St. will be reduced to one lane in the area. A flagging crew will be present during portions of the work to help direct traffic. The sidewalk in that area will be closed during construction.

The City anticipates this work to end August 2024, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org