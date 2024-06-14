Submit Release
From Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

AZERBAIJAN, June 14 - 14 June 2024, 18:55

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I extend congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the celebratory occasion of your 106th Independence anniversary.

Guyana recognizes and applauds Azerbaijan’s efforts to prioritise agriculture as a vital sector and to implement several initiatives and policies to aid the growth and modernization of its agricultural industries for furthering economic expansion. Guyana, like Azerbaijan, is committed to developing this all-important sector as a primary engine of economic growth to spur its employment and food security prospects.

Our two countries share a cordial relationship, the ties of which I hope to deepen through areas of common interest for our overall benefit.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your continued well-being.

 

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

