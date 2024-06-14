Sable Issues Shares in Connection with Option Agreement for Perk-Rocky Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in BC Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that further to the Company’s press release of May 14, 2024 on the entering into of the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky Project, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and has issued the 500,000 common shares of the Company as part of the initial consideration payment.



The Company also wishes to provide the buydown terms on the 3% NSR, 2% of which can be purchased by the Company. The NSR can be reduced by 1% by the payment of US$2,000,000 on or before the date that is three months following construction financing and a further 1% by the payment of US$5,000,000 on or before the date that is six months following commercial production.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.6Mha in application, 26,373ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

