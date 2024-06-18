A Million Cones and Counting: TrafficConesForLess.com Achieves Major Milestone
Woman Owned Company Pioneering Traffic and Pedestrian Safety with Innovative Products and Exceptional Service
TrafficConesForLess.com, a leader in B2B/B2G sales of traffic safety products and exclusive customizations, including logos, branding, and game changing custom Pantone matched and branded traffic cones, proudly announces a significant milestone in its history. As of today, the company has sold its one millionth traffic device. This milestone is achieved under the leadership of Melissa Schechter, CEO, OES Global Inc a portfolio of e-commerce brands and a WBENC-certified woman-owned business.
— Melissa Schechter CEO
Founded in 2014, TrafficConesForLess.com one of OES Global Inc's portfolio of e-commerce brands has grown to become a trusted name in the traffic safety industry. The company’s commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, competitive pricing, and the use of innovative and unique technologies has enabled it to reach this impressive milestone. Over the past decade, TrafficConesForLess.com has supplied a wide range of traffic safety products, including traffic cones, valet products, aviation safety and traffic and pedestrian control devices, to customers across the nation. They are the only supplier in the U.S. where you can order online Pantone and custom color-matched traffic cones. The company provides products across all channels and serves small and large businesses as well as government agencies across the US.
"We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of one million traffic cones sold," said Melissa Schechter, CEO "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in finding new ways to continue to protect people and property with our lines of safety products, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers."
TrafficConesForLess.com extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, and team members for their continued support. The company looks forward to many more years of growth, innovation, and success in the traffic and pedestrian safety industry.
For more information about TrafficConesForLess.com and their products, please visit www.TrafficConesForLess.com or contact Jennifer Davenport at Jennifer@OESGlobalInc.com or 954-440-1055.
TrafficConesForLess.com is the leader in high-quality B2B traffic and pedestrian safety products, offering unique and innovative customizations including full-color logos, and Pantone color matching. We are dedicated to protecting and pedestrian safety devices to meet the diverse needs of customers across a wide range industries. As a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, we are committed to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation in traffic safety standards.
As part of a e commerce portfolio of brands under OES Global Inc., we are joined by HydrationDepot.com, SD2KValet.com, AbsorbentsForLess.com, and RollUpSignsForLess.com. Our extensive brand family supports a diverse array of industries, providing comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers nationwide.
Jennifer Davenport
OES Global Inc
+1 954-440-1055
jennifer@oesglobalinc.com
