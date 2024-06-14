FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 14, 2024

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of a referendum question on Friday.

The wording of the citizens’ initiative question entitled “An Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures” will be:

“Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to political action committees that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?”

The full text of the proposed bill is available for viewing on the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions’ Citizens’ Initiatives webpage, along with proponent information.

Secretary Bellows received 11 comments on the proposed ballot question during the 30-day public comment period, which was open April 30 through May 30. These comments, from individuals and organizations throughout the state, were taken into consideration to draft the final language of each ballot question.

The initiative went to the Legislature for consideration on Feb. 27, per the provisions of the Maine Constitution. As the Legislature adjourned the Second Regular Session on May 10 without enacting the underlying legislation as written, the initiative will appear on the statewide ballot in November 2024.

The Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions will be creating a Citizens’ Guide to the 2024 Election in the coming months and all voters are encouraged to read it to inform themselves of the details of the bills.

In addition to the citizens’ initiative question, the November General Election ballot will include candidate races as well as bond issues and other referenda questions that the Legislature chose to send to the voters. Ballot questions will be included on the Upcoming Elections page.

For more information about the November 2024 election, visit http://maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html. Information on voter registration and locating your polling place can also be found on the Corporations, Elections and Commissions website.

###