Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacteralesa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Haemophilus influenzae and
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Neisseria gonorrhoeae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus spp Viridans Group
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Neisseria meningitidis
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Anaerobes
|
≤1
|
2
|
≥4
|
-
|
-
|
-
aIncluding Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp.
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Susceptibility interpretive criteria recognized for Enterobacterales are based on a dose of 1 gram IV q 24h. For isolates with intermediate susceptibility, use a dose of 2 grams IV q 24h in patients with normal renal function.
For Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae, susceptibility interpretive criteria recognized in CLSI M100 are based on a dose of 2 grams IV every 24 hours in patients with normal renal function.
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp
Other Non-Enterobacterales