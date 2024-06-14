Recognized Interpretive Criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacteralesa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Acinetobacter spp.
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Bacillus anthracis
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brucella spp.
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Franciscella tularensis
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Yersinia pestis
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vibrio cholerae
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nocardiae and other aerobic Actinomyces spp.
|
M62 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
aIncluding Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp.
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Other Non-Enterobacterales
Staphylococcus spp.
Enterococcus spp.