Recognized Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacteralesa

M100 standard is recognized

Acinetobacter spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

Bacillus anthracis

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Brucella spp.

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Franciscella tularensis

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Yersinia pestis

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Vibrio cholerae

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Nocardiae and other aerobic Actinomyces spp.

M62 standard is recognized

-

-

-

aIncluding Salmonella spp. and Shigella spp.

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Other Non-Enterobacterales

Staphylococcus spp.

Enterococcus spp.

 