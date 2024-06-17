Simplifying AI Workflows -- Segmind is excited to announce Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) has been added to its Platform

Segmind Billboard in Neon Lights Cyberpunk Segmind Cat Segmind Panda Billboard The Segmind Panda wearing Sunglasses The Segmind Cat wearing Goggles

Segmind, a leader in serverless APIs for AI and machine learning, is thrilled to announce the availability of Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3)

At Segmind, we are dedicated to offering the latest, cutting-edge Generative AI models on our platform. We are thrilled to announce that SD3 is now available on Segmind.” — Steve Lee

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmind, a leader in serverless APIs for AI and machine learning, is thrilled to announce the availability of Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) through its platform. This cutting-edge addition to the Stable Diffusion family empowers users with unparalleled image generation capabilities.

Segmind offers both Stable Diffusion 3 Large (SD3 Large) and Stable Diffusion 3 Medium (SD3 Medium), catering to diverse project needs.

SD3 Large boasts an impressive 8 billion parameter count, unlocking a new frontier in image creation. It tackles complex tasks and delivers stunningly detailed visuals. Stable Diffusion 3 Large Text-to-Image excels at generating exceptional quality images from detailed descriptions encompassing objects, characters, settings, lighting, and artistic styles. It can handle intricate prompts with multiple subjects and even account for slight variations in spelling or phrasing, all while producing photorealistic images that overcome artifacts often seen in hands and faces in previous versions. Additionally, it's the first model to incorporates typography within the generated images with unparalleled precision. Segmind also offers access to the Image-to-Image version of SD3 Large. This empowers users to transform existing images using text prompts like modifying colors and applying artistic styles.

While featuring a smaller parameter count (2 billion), Stable Diffusion 3 Medium Text-to-Image (SD3 Medium) delivers stunningly realistic images, pushing the boundaries of photorealistic generation. It tackles intricate prompts, handles typos, and incorporates typography with exceptional precision. Additionally, its reduced parameter count makes it ideal for fine-tuning for image customization.

By offering SD3 in various versions, Segmind caters to a wider range of users. Leverage the power of Stable Diffusion 3 through their user-friendly serverless API and unlock a world of creative possibilities.

About Segmind

Segmind empowers businesses and developers to harness the power of AI through its innovative serverless APIs. Segmind offers a suite of open-source generative models, including Stable Diffusion and ControlNet, along with plans to continually expand our offerings. Visit https://www.segmind.com/ to learn more.

