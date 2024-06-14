PRESS RELEASE: POWER TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

STATE OF HAWAI’I | KA MOKU’ ĀINA O HAWAI’I

POWER RESTORED TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 14, 2024

HONOLULU – Power has been restored to State buildings in downtown Honolulu. The Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimōkū, Kamāmalu, Keoni Ana, Leiopapa a Kamehameha (State Office Tower), No 1. Capitol, and Kekūanaōʻa buildings are open to the public.

