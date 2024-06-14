Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: POWER TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

STATE OF HAWAI’I | KA MOKU’ ĀINA O HAWAI’I

 

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES | KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

 KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

 

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DEPUTY COMPTROLLER

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

 

POWER RESTORED TO STATE BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 14, 2024

HONOLULU – Power has been restored to State buildings in downtown Honolulu.  The Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimōkū, Kamāmalu, Keoni Ana, Leiopapa a Kamehameha (State Office Tower), No 1. Capitol, and Kekūanaōʻa buildings are open to the public.

For information contact:

Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services
Email: [email protected]

