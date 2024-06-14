Michael Phillips COO of TD Jakes Enterprises to Deliver Keynote Address at Rising Tide Capital Graduation
JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES , June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Tide Capital is proud to announce Michael Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, as the keynote speaker for the 2024 Spring Community Business Academy graduation ceremony. The event will take place on June 27th at 6:00pm EST.
Michael Phillips is a visionary social entrepreneur deeply committed to fostering sustainable change. In his role at T.D. Jakes Enterprises, Phillips leads innovative initiatives spanning Content Creation, Cultural Change, Community Development, and Capital Investments. Throughout his career, he has been a tireless advocate for economic and educational impact initiatives, embodying the ethos of empowerment and progress.
As Chairman of the Board for 50CAN, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for improvements in education policy across the United States, Phillips continues to champion the cause of societal advancement.
Phillips is not only a respected leader in the business world but also an accomplished author and inspirational speaker. His message of collateral hope resonates deeply with audiences worldwide, inspiring individuals and communities to embrace resilience and collective purpose.
With appearances in prestigious media outlets such as NPR, TEDx Speaker, Forbes Blk, and Good Morning America, Phillips's influence and commitment to championing minority businesses are widely recognized.
A proud native of Baltimore, Maryland, Phillips currently resides in Dallas, Texas, where he continues to drive positive change and empower communities.
The Rising Tide Capital 2024 Spring Community Business Academy graduation ceremony promises to be an inspiring event, with Michael Phillips's keynote address serving as a beacon of hope and empowerment for all attendees. Since its inception, Rising Tide Capital has been dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and wealth-building opportunities, transforming lives and neighborhoods. Scaling across the nation with a network of trusted partners and now offering programming in 16 states, the nonprofit organization has served over 10,000 entrepreneurs, with most of those business owners identifying as people who have been traditionally excluded or historically denied access to financial, social, and knowledge capital.
The series of events celebrating the milestone year began with unveiling an awe-inspiring art installation “Doors of No Return” by Rising Tide alum abstract metal sculptor Jerome China at 311MLK, the first urban innovation hub in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City. China’s work, characterized by its dynamic forms and intricate designs, reflects the vibrancy and resilience of the community. The “Doors of No Return” refer to specific locations associated with the transatlantic slave trade, particularly during the 16th to 19th centuries. Today, these locations are often visited as historical and educational sites, symbolizing the collective memory of the tragic chapter in human history. China’s sculptures serve as a visual representation journeys and moments in time, using innovation and creativity, mirroring Rising Tide Capital’s dedication to fostering an environment where creative entrepreneurship can flourish.
On July 10th, the organization will host a celebratory cocktail hour and tour of 311MLK, the Greenwood community's first urban innovation hub and the new headquarters of the organization. The event is a private preview and launch of a commissioned art project featuring local Jersey City and regional artists - celebrating "Layers of Interconnectivity."
“We are immensely proud of the journey of the past 20 years,” says Dr. Joynicole Martinez, President & Chief Advancement & Innovation Officer of Rising Tide Capital. “Our anniversary celebration events are a testament to the resilience of this team and its Co-Founders, and celebrates the partnership of the Jersey City community as it embraced Rising Tide’s unique approach to empowering entrepreneurs and closing the racial wealth gap. New Jerseyans have made it possible for Rising Tide to stand as a gold standard as we scale across the country with our Network Partners from California to New York. We are filled with gratitude, and excited to continue empowering entrepreneurs and transforming lives for many years to come.”
For media inquiries, registration for the event, or to arrange an interview, please contact Donald Wood at 201-492-6140 or Donald @ RisingTideCapital.org.
### About Rising Tide Capital:
Rising Tide Capital is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and serving more than 16 states from California to New York that empowers entrepreneurs to start, sustain, and scale successful businesses. Through its Community Business Academy, Business Acceleration Services, and Credit to Capital programming, Rising Tide Capital provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and support necessary to achieve their dreams of business ownership.
### About Michael Phillips:
Michael Phillips is the Chief Operating Officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, where he leads innovative initiatives in Content Creation, Cultural Change, Community Development, and Capital Investments. He is a passionate advocate for economic and educational impact initiatives and serves as Chairman of the Board for 50CAN, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving education policy across the United States. Phillips is also a renowned author and inspirational speaker, whose message of collateral hope inspires audiences worldwide.
