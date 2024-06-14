Governor Abbott Adds Two Counties To State Disaster Declaration For Severe Weather

TEXAS, June 14 - June 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he added Hopkins and Titus counties to the state’s disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by recent severe weather that began on April 26. Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved adding Bell, Robertson, and Terrell counties to the Federal Disaster Declaration.

“To ensure Texans across the state have the resources they need to recover from severe weather, I am adding two more counties to the state’s disaster declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “FEMA also approved three more Texas counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration that will help provide much-needed financial assistance to impacted Texans. I thank all of the first responders and emergency response personnel who continue to serve their fellow Texans as we work together to help communities rebuild and move forward from these destructive storms.”

Texans who experienced property damage are urged to report their damages utilizing the online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. The information provided in the iSTAT surveys helps officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services. Additionally, as those damages are reported to the state, officials can make determinations on whether they meet the federally-set thresholds for federal disaster assistance.

Additionally, FEMA has approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for three additional counties, including Bell, Robertson, and Terrell. Qualifying entities in 41 counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, with 24 counties requested by the State of Texas still pending review by FEMA. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.

While 35 counties have been approved for FEMA's Individual Assistance programs, the Governor’s request for Individual Assistance remains under FEMA’s review for Anderson, Bosque, Nacogdoches, Panola, and Rusk counties. Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s request as additional damage assessments are validated in affected communities. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller counties.

Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: