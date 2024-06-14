Governor Abbott Adds Two Counties To State Disaster Declaration For Severe Weather
TEXAS, June 14 - June 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he added Hopkins and Titus counties to the state’s disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by recent severe weather that began on April 26. Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved adding Bell, Robertson, and Terrell counties to the Federal Disaster Declaration.
“To ensure Texans across the state have the resources they need to recover from severe weather, I am adding two more counties to the state’s disaster declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “FEMA also approved three more Texas counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration that will help provide much-needed financial assistance to impacted Texans. I thank all of the first responders and emergency response personnel who continue to serve their fellow Texans as we work together to help communities rebuild and move forward from these destructive storms.”
Texans who experienced property damage are urged to report their damages utilizing the online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. The information provided in the iSTAT surveys helps officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services. Additionally, as those damages are reported to the state, officials can make determinations on whether they meet the federally-set thresholds for federal disaster assistance.
Additionally, FEMA has approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for three additional counties, including Bell, Robertson, and Terrell. Qualifying entities in 41 counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, with 24 counties requested by the State of Texas still pending review by FEMA. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.
While 35 counties have been approved for FEMA's Individual Assistance programs, the Governor’s request for Individual Assistance remains under FEMA’s review for Anderson, Bosque, Nacogdoches, Panola, and Rusk counties. Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s request as additional damage assessments are validated in affected communities. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller counties.
Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including:
- Readying state emergency response resources on April 25 ahead of wildfire and severe weather threats.
- Issuing a disaster declaration on April 30 for counties affected by recent storms and deploying additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flooding. The Governor first amended his disaster declaration on May 2, updated it further on May 7, amended it again on May 15, added additional counties on May 20, made additional updates on May 26, added five counties on May 30, amended the declaration on June 5, and made an update on June 13.
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to help support local officials with requests for state assistance.
- Holding a briefing on May 6 with local and state officials from impacted areas and providing an update on the state’s robust response efforts in support of local communities.
- Requesting a Federal Disaster Declaration on May 15 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.
- Securing partial approval of a Federal Disaster Declaration on May 17 for areas of the state affected by severe weather.
- Requesting additional counties be added to the Federal Disaster Declaration on May 19 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.
- Providing an update on the state’s response and recovery efforts in impacted communities.
- Securing additional approvals for Texas counties in the Federal Disaster Declaration.
- Ensuring additional impacted Texas counties were included in the Federal Disaster Declaration.
- Securing additional approvals in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by severe weather and flooding.
- Obtaining approvals for more counties on the Federal Disaster Declaration for impacted communities.
- Ensuring additional communities impacted by severe weather were added to the Federal Disaster Declaration.