PAC Soccer Training Now Offers Coaching Opportunities in MD
Coaching Opportunities From PAC Soccer TrainingURBANA, MD, US, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAC Soccer Training is thrilled to announce exciting new coaching opportunities for both novice and experienced soccer coaches in Maryland. If individuals are new to coaching or a seasoned coach seeking a fresh opportunity to give back to the community, PAC Soccer Training invites these individuals to join the team.
Our company is dedicated to providing new coaches with the chance to work with youth soccer players while earning additional income. In addition, PAC Soccer Training offers a unique partnership with our amateur semi-pro team, MoCo 1776, which competes in the UPSL Premier League. This partnership allows coaches who are still interested in playing at a high level to pursue their passion on the field.
PAC Soccer Training emphasize excellence in coaching. Our program offers new coaches the opportunity to work with players of all ages and participate in seasonal coaching clinics designed to instill the PAC Soccer way. Coaches will have the chance to engage in various coaching formats, including private sessions, small groups, multi-age group classes, and team soccer training.
Eric Cava, our Director of Coaching, leads our training programs. Eric played for Clemson University in the ACC conference, was an All-American soccer player, and has extensive international experience in Italy and England. With over 12 years of coaching high-level youth soccer for top clubs in Maryland, Eric is now focused on developing coaches and providing them with the tools needed to succeed.
PAC Soccer Training aims to nurture coaches who can effectively connect with players and help them achieve their full potential through exceptional soccer classes and training. The company is committed to creating a supportive and dynamic environment where coaches can grow and excel.
For more information and to apply, please visit our website at https://www.pacsoccer.org/.
