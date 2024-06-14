Submit Release
Statement by Minister Ramsay recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

CANADA, June 14 - Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 

“Tomorrow, June 15th, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It is a day to shine a spotlight on the mistreatment of older adults. We all want to love and be loved; everyone, at every age, deserves to lead a happy and healthy life free from abuse.

One in six people over the age of 60 have been victims of some form of elder abuse worldwide. Abuse can happen to anyone, in any family or relationship. It can happen to people of all backgrounds, ages, religions, races, cultures and ethnic origins. Elder abuse takes many forms, including physical, psychological, emotional, verbal, sexual, financial, spiritual/religious and cultural, as well as neglect.  

We all have a role to play to prevent it. Learn to recognize the signs of elder abuse and help be a part of the solution. Some warning signs of a senior being abused include:

  • changes in mood (depression, fear, anxiety, or detachment);
  • changes in behaviour (isolation, social withdrawal);
  • physical harm (unexplained bruises, scars, burns or other injuries);
  • neglect (lack of hygiene, food, water, clothing);
  • failure to meet financial obligations or unusual bank withdrawals. 

I encourage all Islanders to stay connected and reach out to the older adults in their lives. As a society, we all have a responsibility to prevent elder abuse. We must all do our part to support each other. Today and every day, I ask that you help raise awareness to prevent elder abuse.”

Media contact:
Alex Firth 
Department of Social Development and Seniors
Anfirth@gov.pe.ca 

