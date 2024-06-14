PAC Soccer Training Offers Summer Soccer Clinics for Local Players
Summer Soccer Clinics From PAC Soccer TrainingURBANA, MD, US, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAC Soccer Training is excited to announce its summer soccer clinics for local players. These clinics aim to provide young athletes with an opportunity to enhance their skills, learn new techniques, and enjoy the game of soccer in a supportive and dynamic environment.
The summer clinics will be held on the following dates and locations:
June 17th – 20th: 6:00-8:00pm @ Kings Local Park field #2, Clarksburg MD
June 24th – 27th: 6:00-8:00pm @ Ballenger Creek Middle School, Frederick MD
July 8th – 11th: 6:00-8:00pm @ Ballenger Creek Middle School, Frederick MD
July 15th – 18th: 6:00-8:00pm @ Ballenger Creek Middle School, Frederick MD
PAC Soccer Training is dedicated to developing the next generation of soccer players by focusing on essential skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and defending. Our experienced coaches are committed to fostering a positive and engaging atmosphere where players of all skill levels can thrive and reach their full potential.
Players interested in participating are encouraged to register early as spots are limited. The clinics are open to boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 7-16. Each session will include individual skill development, small-sided games, and fun activities designed to build confidence and improve overall performance.
For more information about our soccer training, coaching, registration, please visit our website at https://www.pacsoccer.org/.
Join PAC Soccer Training this summer for an unforgettable soccer experience. See you on the field!
