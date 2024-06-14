StrataTech Education Group Releases Season Five of Top Welder

Welding faculty and influencers compete in fifth season of the reality competition series with projects donated to Veterans

PHOENIX, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrataTech Education Group, an operator of skilled trade schools and parent company of Tulsa Welding School (TWS) and The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI), released the fifth season of its popular Top Welder competition series. Hosted by legendary bull rider and welding aficionado Dale Brisby, at the Tulsa Welding School and Technology Center in Houston, TX, Top Welder challenges 4 teams of TWS and RSI faculty and influencers in a series of welding projects to showcase their skills and compete for a grand prize and scholarships to award to future welding students.

This season, four welding influencers - Sharon Guerrero, Austin Harget, Nathaniel Mahoy and Hunter Stephenson – were paired with skilled instructors from Tulsa Welding School, Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston and The Refrigeration School, Inc in Phoenix.

Teams competed in three timed rounds where they were challenged to create several welding projects, including a bench, an American flag, and a beach wheelchair. In an effort to honor our veterans, this season was focused on giving back to those that sacrificed so much. Following Top Welder, both the American flag and bench project were donated to Future Operations Base, an organization focused on helping disabled veterans transition to civilian life by learning a skilled trade. Future Operations Base, out of Houston, provides a space for veterans to enhance their skills in the trades while bonding with others also transitioning into civilian life.

“Over the past five seasons, Top Welder has created a platform to introduce welding to new audiences and showcase the talents of welders across the country,” said Mary Kelly, president and CEO of StrataTech. “We’re proud that the incredible projects our faculty and influencer teams designed this season could be put to good use by our country’s veterans.”

As Top Welder Season 5 concludes, one lucky contestant will receive the grand prize of a welding machine from Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, leading worldwide manufacturer of arc welding products. The runners up will also receive various prizes from Miller and all four contestants will have the opportunity to grant a full-tuition scholarship for any TWS or RSI campus to one of their followers. Thank you to our sponsors for Top Welder including, Airgas, DeWalt, Makita U.S.A., Inc., Steel Blue Boots and Western Wear.

Top Welder will air on broadcast stations in Tulsa, Okla., Jacksonville, Fla., Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. Check your local listings for air dates and times. To learn more about Top Welder and to watch the current season, visit www.tws.edu/top-welder.

