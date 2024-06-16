Chris West Endorses Trump Official, Army Veteran Wayne Johnson for Congress: Calls on Voters to Vote Tuesday June 18th
Chris West, the Republican nominee for Georgia's 2nd Congressional District in 2022, endorses former Trump Administration Official, Wayne Johnson to represent the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia in the U.S. Congress.
— Chris West
“My top priority this year is to help Donald Trump get back in the White House and Wayne Johnson is the best candidate in this race to strengthen the ticket and accomplish the goal of defeating Joe Biden. Wayne has the right experience and qualifications to challenge Joe Biden’s loyal supporter, liberal Democrat Sanford Bishop, and go on to represent Middle and Southwest Georgia well in Congress. As I often said during my run for Congress, let’s rotate the crop,” stated West.
Wayne acknowledged his appreciation of the endorsement by Chris West by stating, “Chris is a man for whom I, and all who know him, have a very high degree of respect. He is a man of extraordinary integrity who is a well recognized Republican leader. I am certain his decision to endorse me as the Republican nominee in this election was well considered. I look forward to making Chris, and all who trust me with their vote, pleased with their decision.”
Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, June 18th. Early voting runs from June 10 to June 14. “Every single vote is very important”, emphasized Johnson, “especially in a runoff where the turnout is historically low”.
“I humbly and respectfully ask Republicans in the 2nd District for their vote in this runoff election and ask all voters to trust me with their vote in November.”
Johnson is a lifelong resident of Macon, a father, grandfather, farmer and successful businessman who established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He is an ardent supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and is a serious gun owner. Johnson obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.
